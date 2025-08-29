Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Conspiracy for riots unfolded in Sambhal: CM Yogi Adityanath on judicial panel report

Sources claimed the document flags a sharp demographic shift in Sambhal, a plot to target Hindus, and the role of radical groups and outside rioters in the unrest.
Last Updated : 29 August 2025, 13:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 August 2025, 13:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathSambhal

Follow us on :

Follow Us