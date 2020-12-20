News in Pics, December 20: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
An inflatable Santa Claus decorates a Christmas tree sale in Frankfurt, Germany. Credit: AP/PTI
- 2 /7
A Palestinian woman and a child riding a bicycle pass in front of members of the security forces in the Balata camp, near the occupied West Bank city of Nablus. Credit: AFP
- 3 /7
Volunteers work in an assembly line manner to unload a semi truck full of food boxes at the Athens County Fairgrounds in Athens, Ohio. Credit: AFP
- 4 /7
Miss Normandie Amandine Petit (R) and Miss Provence April Benayoum wait for the results of the Miss France 2021 beauty contest at the Puy-du-Fou, in Les Epesses, western France. Credit: AFP
- 5 /7
Workers chat while working in the construction of Ceiba, an ecological sailboat that will work with solar panels, electric and hydraulic energy to reduce to almost zero its carbon footprint, at a shipyard in Punta Morales, Costa Rica. Credit: Reuters
- 6 /7
A youth climbs the rubble of a destroyed building in the city of Tawergha, some 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of Libya's capital close to the port city of Misrata. Credit: AFP
- 7 /7
A man wearing a face mask looks out of a closed shop amid the outbreak of Covid-19 in downtown Mexico City, Mexico. Credit: Reuters
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers
India's Covid-19 tally crossed the 1-crore mark on Friday, reaching 1,00,04,599. Meanwhile, the death toll rose to 1,45,136. The active Covid-19 caseload currently stands at 3,08,751 with a recovery rate of 95.4 per cent. Here's a look at how Covid-19 spread across India:
- 1 /8
In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers
- 2 /8
Ten months into the Covid-19 pandemic, India’s tally of total cases crossed the 1 crore-mark trailing behind the US, the only other country to have crossed that threshold. Credit: AFP
- 3 /8
India's total case count on Friday reached 10,004,825; total deaths are at 320,845 and total recovered cases stood at 10,394,286. Credit: PTI
- 4 /8
The fatality and recovery rate stand at 1.45 and 95.40 per cent, respectively, making it the best in the world. Credit: AFP
- 5 /8
India first crossed the 20-lakh mark only on August 7. It crossed 30-lakh mark within the following two weeks on August 23. The tally crossed the 40-lakh mark on September 5, the 50-lakh mark on September 16 and the 60-lakh mark on September 28. Credit: PTI
- 6 /8
The tally crossed 80-lakh mark on October and 90-lakh mark on November 20. But October was the first month when the number of fresh infections and fatalities saw a fall. Credit: PTI
- 7 /8
India started showing a decline in number of cases when the US and Europe were seeing heightened risk from Covid-19. It was reported in November that the reason that lower infections are surfacing is that many states which had been the hotspot of the virus, had rolled back on testing in October and November. Credit: PTI
- 8 /8
A vaccine may be around the corner, as the Indian drug regulators are still studying proposals of pharma company Bharat BioTech and the Serum Institute of India for their Covid-19 vaccines before giving their go-ahead. Credit: PTI
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, December 19: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) receives the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Brian Monahan, attending physician of the United States Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, U.S., December 18, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
A health worker looks at the sea as she walks down the stairs during a day of Covid-19 sampling in Ladrilleros beach, Uramba Bahia Malaga National Natural Park, Colombia, on the Pacific Ocean. Credit: AFP
- 3 /7
People light candles during a tribute to Sofia Cadavid, an 18-month-old girl kidnapped and killed by her father on December 17, in Rionegro, Antioquia Department, Colombia. Credit: AFP
- 4 /7
A pedestrian walks through the falling snow in Boston, Massachusetts, US. Credit: Reuters
- 5 /7
A waxing crescent moon is pictured next to the Empire State building lit in blue and white to honor Chanukah, as seen from Bryant Park at dusk the day after a nor'easter storm amid the Covid-19 pandemic in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Credit: Reuters
- 6 /7
Protesters hold candles and placards during a demonstration for the regularisation of migrants at the occasion of the International Migrants Day in Paris. Credit: AFP
- 7 /7
St Mary Basilica Church illuminated ahead of Christmas festival at Shivajinagar in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
From shawl-clad men to snow-capped mountains: Stunning photos from across India
Over the past week or two, a 'cold wave' has gripped Kashmir and much of North India. While Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh have received snowfall, Delhi, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana have been engulfed in thick fog. The visuals from these regions that have emerged in the past couple of days have been nothing short of stunning.
- 1 /11
Cold waves and snow-capped peaks: Stunning photos from across India
- 2 /11
A man carrying a dog crosses a railway track, amid dense fog, during a cold morning, in Prayagraj. Credit: PTI
- 3 /11
A vehicle moves across a bridge amid the snow-laden area at Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir. Credit: PTI
- 4 /11
A couple looks at a partially frozen waterfall, at Tangmarg in Baramulla District. Credit: PTI
- 5 /11
People walk on a snow covered street after the town received fresh snowfall, in Manali. Credit: PTI
- 6 /11
People walk on snow covered slopes of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district of Central Kashmir. Credit: PTI
- 7 /11
People remove snow from a bridge after the town received fresh snowfall, at Keylong in Lahaul Spiti. Credit: PTI
- 8 /11
Devotees take a holy dip in the 'sarovar' of Golden Temple on a foggy morning as cold wave grips northern India, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI
- 9 /11
Children walk to their school amid dense fog on a cold winter morning near the India-Pakistan Wagah Border Post, some 35 km from Amritsar. Credit: AFP
- 10 /11
A man walks on a railway track amid dense fog on a cold winter morning, in Amritsar. Credit: PTI
- 11 /11
A vendor selling breakfast warms his hands from the fire of his stove on a cart during a cold winter morning in the old quarters of New Delhi. Credit: AFP
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | India's second IKEA store opens in Navi Mumbai
India's second IKEA store opens in Navi Mumbai on Friday. The plant, located on Thane-Belapur road, spans over 5 lakh square ft and houses 7000 pieces of furniture
- 1 /7
Located on the Thane-Belapur road, the facility is over 5 lakh sq ft, bringing to Mumbai some of IKEA’s iconic products. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
The furnishing company aims to cross 100 million customers in India in the next two years. The company aims to open two more stores in Mumbai in 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
IKEA will initially cap the number of visitors to enable social distancing to safeguard its employees and customers against Covid-19. Visitors will have to register through IKEA’s website to gain entry. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
IKEA is capitalizing on the fact that homes have become more important in the Covid era and it will take additional steps to create safe spaces for people in Mumbai, the company said. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
The store will provide employment opportunities to locals through its store in Navi Mumbai, with more than 1,200 workers being onboarded, half of whom will be women. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
The home goods behemoth first tried to enter India in 2006 but was foiled by strict foreign investment rules obliging international firms to partner with local companies. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
A signboard of the new IKEA store is seen in Navi Mumbai, India. Credit: Reuters Photo