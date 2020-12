As the year 2020 pummelled the human race, the spirit of humanity came up trumps. Loss of countless lives and hopes shaken by an ever-changing ‘new normal’ due to coronavirus had mankind on its toes. Besides the fatal virus, natural and man-made disasters also tested the mettle of people, showcasing, despite the gloom, human beings' indomitable spirit. At the cusp of a vaccine to defeat the pandemic conclusively, Deccan Herald photojounalists captured some moments from these trying times. Here's a look at the year gone by.