News in Pics, July 10: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /8
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Canada's Denis Shapovalov. He had to dig deep, saving 10 of 11 break points in a semi-final in which he was outplayed for large parts of the first two sets. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /8
Surfers take advantage of unusually high surf due to Tropical Storm Elsa at Rockaway Beach in Queens in New York City. After coming ashore in Florida, Elsa has moved up the coast and is affecting major cities in the Northeast. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /8
Demonstrators are gathered outside of the Texas State Capitol during a voting rights rally on the first day of the 87th Legislature's special session on July 8, 2021 in Austin, Texas. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott called the legislature into a special session, asking lawmakers to prioritize his agenda items that include overhauling the states voting laws, bail reform, border security, social media censorship, and critical race theory. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /8
Former Singapore's Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam looks on during the press conference of the G20 High Level Independent Panel (HLIP) during the G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Venice. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /8
The empty platform of an U-Bahn underground train at Alexanderplatz station is pictured during Covid-19 outbreak in Berlin, Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /8
French army forces take part in a rehearsal of July 14's Bastille Day Parade in Bretigny-sur-Orge, southern Paris. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /8
Devotees not adhering to social distancing norms, offer prayers outside Banashankari temple in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /8
Sri Lanka's main opposition members of parliament stage a demonstration against a government crackdown on a spate of trade union and student protests against the administration of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, at Colombo's Independence Square. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - July 10, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - July 10, 2021
- 2 /13
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. Your sharp intelligence notices certain discrepancies, but discretion is the better part of valour, so stay warned. Colour: Violet | Number: 4
- 3 /13
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): Your emotions may seem misleading , but your utter loyalty will carry you through any rough patches in a relationship. Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidently. | Colour: Gold | Number: 3
- 4 /13
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Emotional situations take a toll on you today.. The disappointments or frustrations you feel may not be justified. Your quiet anger can be intimidating, so speak out today. Family relationships highlighted. Colour: Beige | Number: 8
- 5 /13
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): There is a balance due to you, and it has been due to you for a while. Polite requests haven't worked, but final payment will be made soon. If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don't overreact or go overboard. Colour: Lavender | Number: 5
- 6 /13
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Colour: Brown | Number: 6
- 7 /13
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Taking a chance today will yield some interesting results – risk-taking is not something you need to be wary of. You will come across something inspirational. It will really help you refocus. Your home life has been unsettled but big changes at this time will put you firmly back in the driving seat. Colour: Red | Number: 4
- 8 /13
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Lack of communication causes angry family discussions. Emphasis on home - repairs, purchase, renovation. Mars adds an edge to your talk and activates your career, but beware of detractors out to cause trouble. Colour: Amber | Number: 9
- 9 /13
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Career wise a new opportunity opens up. Time to decide if lateral growth is just as good as a promotion. Colour: Magenta | Number: 7
- 10 /13
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22):Put feelings aside , and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. If you try to manipulate emotional situations you will find yourself alienated. Colour: Olive-green | Number: 1
- 11 /13
CAPRICORN: (Dec23 - Jan 20): You are fast and raring to go, but today you have to play by ear and take it as it comes. The sun in your sign makes you gung-ho, but slow down, and take a close look at someone you trust. Colour: Maroon | Number: 5
- 12 /13
AQUARIUS: (Jan 21 - Feb 19): You will receive public attention for your work. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Think twice before you share important information with others. Colour: Amethyst | Number: 5
- 13 /13
PISCES: (Feb 20- Mar 20): Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. A detractor is out to belittle you, so make sure that your work is perfect. Colour: Apricot | Number: 2
In Pics | Branson, Bezos & other billionaires who’re gearing up to blast off into space
Here we take a look at the billionaires who’re eyeing blast into space. Their trip to space will launch a milestone in the promising space tourism industry.
- 1 /6
Branson, Bezos & other billionaires who’re gearing up to blast off into space
- 2 /6
Virgin atlantic’s Richard Branson is due to take off on July 11 from New Mexico, launching with two pilots and three other employees aboard a rocket plane carried aloft by a double-fuselage aircraft. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /6
Amazon co-founcer Jeff Bezos will depart nine days later from West Texas along with his brother, blasting off in a fully automated capsule. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /6
Elon Musk's SpaceX has already sent astronauts and cargo payloads to the International Space Station, and the company has plans to launch an all-civilian crew into orbit in September 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa will go around the moon in SpaceX’s forthcoming Starship rocket in 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /6
Google co-founder Sergey Brin has reportedly invested $5 million in 2008 for a space mission. He has reportedly booked a seat on a private space flight with a space tourism company that has taken 5 people into orbit. Credit: DH Photo
Bangladesh Factory Fire: 52 killed, dozens injured
At least 52 workers died and dozens were injured in a massive fire that broke out at a six-storey juice factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It is suspected that the fire originated from the ground floor of the building and spread quickly due to the presence of chemicals and plastic bottles.
- 1 /12
52 killed in deadliest fire incident in Bangladesh
- 2 /12
At least 52 people were killed and over 50 injured in a massive fire that broke out at a six-storey juice factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /12
Reportedly, the fire broke out around 5 pm on July 8 at the Shezan juice factory in Naryanganj's Rupganj, according to fire officials.
- 4 /12
It is suspected that the fire originated from the ground floor of the building and spread quickly due to the presence of chemicals and plastic bottles. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /12
52 people have died and over 50 were injured in the fire, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /12
Several workers jumped off the building to escape the devastating fire. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /12
18 firefighting units were struggling to douse the fire at the factory building of Hashem Foods Limited. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 8 /12
People gathered in front of the building in search of their loved ones. Of the many missing, the identities of 44 workers have been confirmed, the newspaper said. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /12
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out a day before in a beverage and food factory in Rupganj in the district Narayanganj on July 9, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /12
Firefighters and rescue workers recover bodies of victims who died in the fire that broke out a day before in a beverage and food factory in Rupganj, Bangladesh. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /12
Firefighters try to douse a fire that broke out a day before in a beverage and food factory in Rupganj, Bangladesh. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 12 /12
An aerial photo show firefighters trying to extinguish a massive fire that broke out in a beverage and food factory in Narayanganj, central Bangladesh. Credit: AFP Photo
'Microchip manicure' turns nails into a data storage unit
A beauty salon in Dubai has introduced a high-tech beauty service – the microchip manicure. The Smart Nail art places a tiny microchip on top of the fingernail, allowing them to upload their online activities, from social media accounts, photos to personal data and other key information.
(Image Credit: Reuters Photo)
- 1 /11
'Microchip manicure' turns nails into a data storage unit
- 2 /11
A beauty salon in Dubai has introduced a high-tech beauty service – the microchip manicure.
- 3 /11
The smart nail art places a tiny microchip on top of the fingernail.
- 4 /11
This new way of nail polish allows people to share their personal information.
- 5 /11
One can transfer data within seconds by just tapping your ‘chipped finger to a smart device.
- 6 /11
Dubai's Lanour Beauty Lounge that offers the 'Microchip manicure' has completed over 500 manicures to their happy customers.
- 7 /11
A customer gets a microchip attached to one of her nails at Lanour Beauty Lounge in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
- 8 /11
A customer shows the NFC application which reads her microchip attached to one of her nails, at Lanour Beauty Lounge in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
- 9 /11
A customer flaunts her nails after getting the microchip manicure at Lanour Beauty Lounge in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
- 10 /11
A customer is seen getting a microchip manicure at Lanour Beauty Lounge in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
- 11 /11
A customer gets a microchip installed to one of her nails at Lanour Beauty Lounge in Dubai.