Celebrity kid, Ira Khan’s 25th birthday party was a special one as the party saw Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao partying under one roof. The fun-filled poolside birthday party also saw Ira’s beau Nupur Shikhare and her besties having a gala time. Ira took to social media to share a glimpse with her followers and these pictures have set the social media on fire.