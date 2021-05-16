News in Pics, May 16: Best photos from around the world
A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement. Credit: AFP Photo
Leicester City's Kasper Schmeichel and Wes Morgan celebrate winning the FA Cup with the trophy. Credit: Reuters Photo
People march to the Houston City Hall on in Houston, Texas. People gathered during a rally to show support for Palestinians facing Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Credit: AFP Photo
A damaged building and vehicles are pictured after a tornado hit an economic zone in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province. Credit: AFP Photo
A helicopter is seen flying above the plume of smoke created by the Palisades fire in Topanga State Park, North West of Los Angeles. Credit: AFP Photo
Besiktas' fans celebrate after winning the Turkish Super League Championship after the last match of the season. Credit: AFP Photo
People take part in a protest against sexual assault by the police and the excess of public force against peaceful protests, in Bogota, Colombia. Credit: Reuters Photo
Delhi's Jama Masjid wears deserted look on Eid al-Fitr
Delhi's Jama Masjid wore a deserted look on Eid due to the Covid-19 restrictions put in place by the state government amid the second wave in the national capital.
(Image Credit: PTI)
Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr
Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr during the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown, in New Delhi.
Muslim's famous shrine Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occassion of Eid al-Fitr in Delhi.
Clouds hover over a deserted Jama Masjid on Eid al-Fitr in New Delhi.
Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr during the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown, in New Delhi.
Delhi's famous Jama Masjid remains deserted during Eid.
Jama Masjid wears a deserted look on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr during the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown, in New Delhi.
Delhi's famous Jama Masjid remains deserted on Eid.
Delhi's Jama Masjid wears deserted look on Eid al-Fitr
An illuminated Jama Masjid on the eve of Eid-al-Fitr, in Delhi.
Cyclone Tauktae: Karnataka, Kerala & Mumbai brace for strong winds & torrential rains
Heavy rains and fierce winds have already started lashing parts of Karnataka and Kerala as Cyclone Tauktae moves closer. As per IMD, cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by evening.
(Image Credit: PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: Karnataka, Kerala & Mumbai brace for strong winds & torrential rains
High waves crash a shore near Someshwara Temple as Cyclone Tauktae approach the Karnataka coast.
Fishermen carry their boats away from the shore due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Mangaluru.
Strong winds, influenced by Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, have left a trail of destruction in Karnataka.
High waves crash a shore near Someshwara Temple as Cyclone Tauktae approach the Karnataka coast. As per IMD, cyclonic storm 'Tauktae' is very likely to intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by evening.
In the wake of cyclone Tauktae alert, two C-130 J aircraft of IAF airlifted three NDRF teams comprising of 126 personnel and equipment from Bhubaneswar to Jamnagar.
People remove fishing boats from the seashore ahead of cyclone Tauktae, at Baypore in Kozhikode, Kerala.
Fishing boats anchored at Badhwar park jetty due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai.
People carry belongings as they move away from the sea shore, after a red alert due to the formation of Cyclone Tauktae, at Baypore in Kozhikode, Kerala.
The sun and clouds were fighting it out in Mumbai.
Fishing boats anchored at Badhwar park jetty due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai.
In the wake of cyclone Tauktae alert, two C-130 J aircraft of IAF airlifted three NDRF teams comprising of 126 personnel and equipment from Bhubaneswar to Jamnagar.
People move away from the sea shore due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Lifeguards patrol at Girgaon Chowpatty due to formation of Cyclone Tauktae in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai.
World Whisky Day 2021: 5 single malt drinks with a cocktail twist to raise a toast!
Bonafide whiskey lovers may not need a reason to drink, but on World Whiskey Day we list five single malt drinks with a unique cocktail twist from one of the luxurious brands, Moet Hennessy India.
(Image Credit: Moet Hennessy India)
World Whisky Day 2021: 5 single malt drinks with a cocktail twist to raise a toast!
Orange Highball: A squeeze of fresh orange, a serving of The Original and a splash of soda for good measure, our tall and tasty Orange Highball takes a nod from our looooong term mascot – the giraffe! Fresh and zingy, this cocktail is surprisingly simple.
Glenmorangie - Ginger Lemon: For this cocktail we twist and shake our Glenmorangie name into a sumptuous #AGingerLemon anagram. A dash of lemon bitters, a serving of The Original and a splash of ginger ale for good measure, our Highball takes on the signature serve and turns it up a notch.
Shortie’s Dirty Daiquiri: A smoked-out daiquiri combining Ardbeg 10, cloudy apple juice, fresh lime juice and vanilla syrup to balance all that citrus and peat. All the smoke character of smoky fruits, balanced to perfection.
Lasanta Old Fashioned: Our take on the classic old fashioned drink - it combines brown sugar, aromatic bitters and our melt-in-your mouth Lasanta for the ultimate old fashioned, perfect for after dinner drinks.
The King’s Last Dram: The ultimate smoky sour! Peanut butter washed Ardbeg 10 combined with raspberry syrup, fresh lemon juice, banana, salt and egg white for the perfect creamy, fruity and smoky sour. Finished off with a tase of bacon that’s fit for ‘The King’.
'Lakshmi Baramma’ fame Chandan Kumar marries Kavitha Gowda in Bengaluru
Even as Karnataka is in the midst of a Covid-19 lockdown, 'Lakshmi Baramma’ fame Chandan Kumar and Kavitha Gowda got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Bengaluru on May 14, 2021. The couple got married following all government-mandated guidelines.
'Lakshmi Baramma’ fame Chandan Kumar marries Kavitha Gowda in Bengaluru
'Lakshmi Baramma’ fame Chandan Kumar and Kavitha Gowda got married in a hush-hush ceremony in Bengaluru on May 14, 2021. Credit: Instagram/iam.kavitha_official
With lockdown imposed in the state, the couple got married following government guidelines. Credit: Instagram/iam.kavitha_official
Very limited guests attended the much-talked about wedding. Credit: Instagram/iam.kavitha_official
In the first photo released by them, Chandan and Kavitha are seen wearing masks. Credit: Instagram/chandan_kumar_official
The Sandalwood couple took to their social media handles to share this news with their fans and well-wishers. Credit: Instagram/iam.kavitha_official
Earlier, the couple’s engagement photos had gone viral on social media. Credit: Instagram/iam.kavitha_official
The couple got engaged in April. Credit: Instagram/iam.kavitha_official
Reportedly, Chandan and Kavitha have known each other for nearly eight years. Credit: Instagram/iam.kavitha_official
The couple play the lead in famous TV serial ‘Lakshmi Baramma’. Credit: Instagram/chandan_kumar_official