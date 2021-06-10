Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain: A look back at their happy times
Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan has finally released a statement on the speculation of her separation from husband Nikhil Jain. On June 09, she revealed that she does not need a divorce from him as the marriage is invalid in India. Here we take a look at some pictures from their happy times...
(Image Credit: Special Arrangement)
- 1 /6
Nusrat Jahan-Nikhil Jain: A look back at their happy times
- 2 /6
Actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan finally opened up and released a statement putting an end to speculations about her marriage turning sour. In a statement, she revealed that she does not need a divorce from her husband Nikhil as the marriage is invalid in India.
- 3 /6
Nusrat and Nikhil tied the knot secretly in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum in 2019 post her political plunge where she made a thumping win under TMC ticket during the Lok Sabha Elections.
- 4 /6
Jahan, who is reportedly dating actor-assembly poll candidate Yash Dasgupta, said in a statement that since her marriage ceremony with Jain had taken place in accordance with Turkish Marriage Regulation, the marriage is invalid in India.
- 5 /6
Post their intimate wedding in Turkey, the newlyweds had hosted a gala reception in Kolkata which was attended by West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and other influential personalities.
- 6 /6
Nusrat had also shared pictures from her honeymoon with Nikhil. However, she has taken down all her pictures with him from social media
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
First monsoon rain leaves most of Mumbai flooded: See Pics
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Wednesday, causing flooding on roads and rail tracks and disrupting suburban train services as the southwest monsoon arrived in the city with a bang, while the MeT department issued an alert for more downpour.
- 1 /20
First monsoon rain leaves most of Mumbai flooded: See Pics
- 2 /20
Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, causing flooding on roads and rail tracks and disrupting suburban train services as the southwest monsoon arrived in the city with a bang. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /20
The first rains of this year's monsoon season in Mumbai caused water-logging in various parts of the city, prompting the traffic police to shut four subways and forcing motorists to abandon their vehicles on roads. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /20
A man walks though a waterlogged railway track during heavy rains in Mumbai. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /20
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a 'red alert' for Mumbai, and neighbouring Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts, warning of very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places there. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /20
People walk on a flooded road during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /20
The heavy downpour also disrupted local train services, which are running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services, and are out of bound for general commuters in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /20
A man walks on a flooded road during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /20
Vehicles damaged after a society compound wall fell on them following heavy rain, at Savarkar Nagar, in Thane. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /20
Children play on a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 11 /20
A woman covers herself with a plastic sheet during heavy monsoon rains in Mumbai. Credit: AFP Photo
- 12 /20
While there were fewer vehicles on the city roads amid the downpour, motorcyclists and other two-wheeler riders were unable to manoeuvre their vehicles at some of the flooded places. In this photo, a taxi driver is seen pushing his car which got stuck in water due to heavy downpour. Credit: PTI Photo
- 13 /20
A woman takes water out of the house after heavy rain, in Thane. Credit PTI Photo
- 14 /20
Shopkeepers sit in their shops on a waterlogged street at Hindmata in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 15 /20
The traffic police closed Milan, Khar, Andheri and Malad subways for motorists due to water-logging at these places. Credit: AFP Photo
- 16 /20
The city police appealed to Mumbaikars not to step out of their homes unnecessarily and cautioned them against travelling to some of the inundated areas. Credit: PTI Photo
- 17 /20
Mumbai and its suburbs experienced thunderstorms along with moderate to intense spells of rainfall during the day. Credit: PTI Photo
- 18 /20
Railway track submerged in rainwater during rain, at Chunabhatti railway station, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo
- 19 /20
Heavy rains caused low visibility and increased the risk of accidents, hence the traffic police personnel are on roads to prevent such incidents, the official said. Credit PTI Photo
- 20 /20
Vehicles damaged after a society compound wall fell on them following heavy rain. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, June 10: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /7
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori gather in Lima, Peru. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /7
A military personnel stands on the tarmac for the arrival of US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Air Force One at Cornwall Airport Newquay. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /7
Demonstrators clash with riot police during a protest against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque outside a hotel where the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights is evaluating if there were abuses by the public forces during previous protests, in Bogota. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
The head from a Ryerson University statue of Egerton Ryerson is seen in Caledonia. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /7
Protesters stand on debris of a cutblock as RCMP officers arrest protesters in the Fairy Creek area of Vancouver Island. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /7
Democratic candidate for New York City Mayor Maya Wiley holds flowers near a makeshift memorial for 10-year-old Justin Wallace. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Makeshift memorial for a 10-year-old boy who was shot and killed is seen outsid a home in New York City. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - June 10, 2021
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - June 10, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | Be careful when using machinery or electrical equipment. Though you may feel gloomy, your psychic nature is sensitised. Look out for unusual occult experiences | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 3 /13
Taurus | Don't reveal information that is personal or confidential. Be creative in your efforts. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations | Lucky Colour: Fuchsia | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 4 /13
Gemini | Show your leadership and avoid overly aggressive behaviour. Career front seems settled. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives | Lucky Colour: Caramel | Luck Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
- 5 /13
Cancer | Someone envious of your popularity may challenge you to a debate. Keep your cool. Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities | Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 6 /13
Leo | You confront an issue that is hidden, or forgotten, from the past. Emotions are heightened today. Money issues in the forefront, making you aware of your lack of investment plans | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
- 7 /13
Virgo | A new business venture could happen today At home, a male relative is unduly aggressive. Today and tomorrow, you may be dealing with issues revolving around fears, obsessions | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
- 8 /13
Libra | Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises . Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance pay outs, tax rebates, or just plain luck makes it a great day.. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
- 11 /13
Capricorn | New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards. The health of a loved one gets better. You may be released from a debt or given additional resources | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
- 12 /13
Aquarius | A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. Friends may fail to keep their word or disappoint you. Romance is emphasized as you get invitations | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
- 13 /13
Pisces | Do not get upset about situations you cannot change. You must consider yourself for a change. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
QS University Rankings 2022: Top 10 universities in India - In Pictures
Here's a look at the top 10 educational institutions in India with their overall percentage ranked according to the QS World University Rankings 2022. The rankings are compiled using six simple metrics (Academic reputation, Employer Reputation, Faculty/Student ratio citations per faculty, international faculty ratio, and International student ratio) to evaluate the university performance.
- 1 /11
QS University Rankings 2022: Top 10 universities in India - In Pictures
- 2 /11
1. IIT Mumbai, Bombay Maharashtra - 46.4%. Credit: IIT Bombay website
- 3 /11
2. IIT Delhi, New Delhi - 45.9%. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 4 /11
3. IISc Bengaluru, Karnataka - 45.7%. Credit: DH Photo/Janardhan B K
- 5 /11
4. IIT Madras, Chennai - 38.1%. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /11
5. IIT Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh - 36.4%. Credit: Instagram/iit.kanpur
- 7 /11
6. IIT Kharagpur, West Bengal - 36.3%. Credit: DH Photo
- 8 /11
7. IIT Guwahati, Assam - 28.3%. Credit: Guwahati Official website
- 9 /11
8. IIT Roorkee, Uttarakhand - 28%. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /11
9. Delhi University, New Delhi. Credit: Wikimedia Commons
- 11 /11
10. Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi. Credit: DH Photo