Politicians pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary
UPDATED : Oct 02 2022, 14:04 IST
On the 153rd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, politicians across parties came together to pay homage to the ''Father of the Nation'. Take a look at the pictures...
President Droupadi Murmu pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary, at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi in the Central Hall of Parliament, New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Sonia Gandhi pays floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on Bapu's 153rd birthday anniversary, at Rajghat. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Khadi Gramodyog, Badanavalu, Karnataka. Credit: INC
UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Ashram, in Lucknow. Credit: PTI Photo
PM Narendra Modi pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Credit: PTI Photo
Vijay Goel pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leader Mallikarjun Kharge at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, PM Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla look on as Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi leaves after paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais with Chief Minister Hemant Soren pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi in Ranchi. Credit: Ranchi CMO
Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in New Delhi.
