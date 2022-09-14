Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace from Edinburgh
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrived in London on September 13 evening for a final night at Buckingham Palace before its journey to Westminster Hall on September 14 ahead of the state funeral on September 19.
Pallbearers from the Queen's Colour Squadron (63 Squadron RAF Regiment) place the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the royal hearse, having removed it from the C-17 at the Royal Air Force Northolt airbase. Credit: Reuters Photo
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II carried in the royal hearse is seen leaving RAF Northolt in London, before being taken to Buckingham Palace. Credit: Reuters Photo
Crowds of Londoners lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the royal hearse as it was driven from the Royal Air Force base in the city’s west to the queen’s official residence. Credit: Reuters Photo
Since early Tuesday, people had flocked to the Mall, the road leading to the front of Buckingham Palace, and by the evening, thousands were lining the streets of the route from the air force base, wearing rain jackets or holding umbrellas as the royal hearse drove by. Credit: Reuters Photo
Many held their phones in the air to capture a photo of the coffin, still draped in the royal standard of Scotland, in the illuminated hearse. Credit: Reuters Photo
A local holding a Union Jack flag and stands on a corner of Marble Arch as he waits to see the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II in the royal hearse driving towards Buckingham Palace, in London. Credit: AFP Photo
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace in London. Credit: AFP Photo
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II was finally taken into Buckingham Palace, where it will remain overnight in the Bow Room. Credit: Reuters Photo
News in Pics, September 14, 2022: Best photos from the world
This photograph shows a view of destroyed churches in Bohorodychne village in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Credit: AFP Photo
Pallbearers from the Queen's Colour Squadron of the Royal Air Force (RAF) carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, into a RAF C17 aircraft at Edinburgh airport. Credit: AFP Photo
Firefighters keep vigil during a wildfire in Saumos, in Bordeaux's western outskirts, southwestern France. Credit: AFP Photo
A labourer sleeps on a pile of cocunuts in wholesale market at the Yangon jetty in Yangon. Credit: AFP Photo
his handout photo obtained from the Oregon State Fire Marshal on September 13, 2022, shows the Cedar Creek fire in western Oregon. Credit: AFP Photo
A man steers his boat at Dal Lake during sunset in Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo
Commuters make their way through a flooded street after heavy rains in Karachi. Credit: AFP Photo
The sun sets behind a sunflower field near the Syrian town of Maarat Misrin. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope for all sun signs - September 14, 2022
Aries | The stress you've been under starts to lift as a close one gives in. Get rid of what and who is no longer working in your life. Taking a break from the family issue dragging you down brings new answers | Lucky Colour: Chrome | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | Some really intense recent experiences have made it hard for you to know what you want now as everything has changed. You've sorted out so much in your life recently, have fun with friends and accept new social offers | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. A setback in your career could actually turn out to be a blessing in disguise as it gives you the chance to look at other options | Lucky Colour: Honey | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary, to achieve a greater whole | Lucky Colour: Magenta | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Old contacts or connections may return and a renewal of affection or healing about past matters happens. Old ghosts may be laid to rest. Old contacts could well spell trouble in business as well | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Emotional matters may not be easy for you to handle. You are able to manage your emotions, but sometimes it is wise to just chill, and not take everything to heart. Being too emotional doesn’t cut it, today. A day to sort out your personal papers | Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Talk to an older family member you have helped in the past. Go after your goals and don't be afraid to ask for assistance. Time to pit your cards on the table, and sort out your goals and priorities. A loved one is not very helpful | Lucky Colour: Blue | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | An invitation catches you by surprise and brings back a welcome stranger into your life today. A new relationship brings its own set of parameters, but this new friend could be a rewarding one | Lucky Colour: Red | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Secret information will be an eye-opener today! a home matter demands attention. A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. | Lucky Colour: Peach | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A fortunate phase when the Moon and Venus are protecting your interests. So go all out for it. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open | Lucky Colour: Scarlet | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Insincere gestures of friendliness may be misleading. Avoid long journeys. A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. Your love life has been a but slow, so it is up to you to turn on your charm and win admirers galore | Lucky Colour: Sea-Green | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Jean-Luc Godard passes away: Best films of the world cinema legend
Film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France's New Wave cinema, passed away on September 13. He was 93. Godard's movies inspired many and brought a major change to French cinema in 1960. A revolutionary filmmaker, he pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday. Here's a list of some of his finest works.
Breathless (1960): Starring Jean-Paul Belmondo and Jean Seberg, the 1960 crime drama starts as a gangster film and becomes a romance before ultimately commenting on cinema itself. This movie is still considered one of the best and most important films ever made in French Cinema. Credit: Twitter/leezachariah
Vivre Sa Vie (My Life to Live) (1962): Anna Karina played Parisian girl Nana who dreams of becoming an actress but fails and ends up as a prostitute. Credit: Twitter/TheCinesthetic
Bande a part (1965): Band of Outsiders is a charming and jazzy story about three youngsters who commit a robbery. This gangster genre movie became iconic not just in France but in America, too. Credit: Twitter/AAbdenur
Pierrot le Fou (1965): The romantic crime comedy is about a rekindled romance between Ferdinand (Jean-Paul Belmondo) and Marianne Renoir (Anna Karina) who decide to run away from the bourgeois society of magazine ads and corporate squares. Credit: Twitter/LechterDoily
Contempt (1963): This movie is one of the most brilliant reflections on the impossibility of love. The movie starred Brigitte Bardot, Michel Piccoli and Jack Palance in key roles. Credit: Twitter/criterionchannl
Alphaville (1965): One of the most unusual science fiction movies by Jean-Luc Godard, the movie was a unique noir experience which draws the audience into a world ruled by a supercomputer. Credit: Twitter/cibermonfi
Masculin Feminin (1966): Starring Jean-Pierre Leaud and Chantal Goya, Masculin Feminin is a document of the youth consciousness in the '60s. Credit: IMDb
Every Man for Himself (1980): The movie focuses on three characters' sexual and professional lives in different combinations. The movie starred Jacques Dutronc, Nathalie Baye and Isabelle Huppert in key roles. Credit: IMDb
T20 World Cup: A peek into India's 15-member squad
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the 15-member Team India squad for T20 World Cup 2022 on September 12. Here we list the players who've managed to secure a place for themselves in the major ICC tournament.
For the first time, Rohit Sharma will be captaining India in a major ICC tournament. Credit: Instagram/@rohitsharma45
KL Rahul will be the vice-captain. Credit: AP Photo
After gaining back his form in the Asia Cup 2022, Virat Kohli will be a big boost to the team. Credit: AP Photo
Suryakumar Yadav is in good form and he's likely to be a positive sign for India. Credit: AFP Photo
Deepak Hooda is expected to perform some great all-around performance with his bat and ball. Credit: AFP Photo
Rishabh Pant will be one of the wicketkeeping-batters in the team. Credit: AFP Photo
Dinesh Karthik will be a keeper-batsman for Team India. Credit: AFP Photo
All eyes will be on Hardik Pandya who set the bar higher with his performance in the 2022 IPL and 2022 Asia Cup. Credit: AFP Photo
R Ashwin is expected to shine with his all-round performance. Credit: AFP Photo
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who wasn't selected for last year's T20 World Cup, features in the squad. Credit: Reuters Photo
All-rounder Axar Patel has also found a spot at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Credit: PTI Photo
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will continue to trouble the batters with his swing. Credit: AFP Photo
Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 due to a back injury, is expected to make a strong comeback. Credit: AFP Photo
Harshal Patel, who is fit and available, has made it to the 15-member squad. Credit: PTI Photo
Arshdeep Singh, who faced heat during the Asia Cup, has sealed his spot for the upcoming T2O World Cup. Credit: AFP Photo