<p>New Delhi: Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Wednesday reiterated that the Bhagavad Gita should be taught in schools to inculcate values among young children.</p><p>He was speaking at a seminar on the contributions and achievements of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu, organized by the Kuvempu Vishwamanava Kshema Abhivruddi Trust of Mysuru and the Delhi Karnataka Sangha here.</p><p>"At a time when moral values are declining in society, the need for the Bhagavad Gita has increased even more. Lord Krishna's teachings serve as a guiding light for humanity. That is why I have stressed the necessity of teaching it to children," he said.</p><p>"When it comes to values, we are declining. Today, no one can sleep peacefully. No one possesses that level of honesty. In such a situation, parents must decide what to pass on to the next generation," he said.</p><p>He also strongly argued that the Bharat Ratna should be conferred on Kuvempu."Kuvempu created literature for the welfare of humanity and was a poet of the era. Such a great personality deserves the Bharat Ratna," said Kumaraswamy.</p><p>Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Railways V Somanna, Union Minister of State for Labour Shobha Karandlaje, BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B L Santosh, Nirmalananda Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Math, Muktidananda Ji Maharaj, President of Ramakrishna Ashrama, Mysuru, Karnataka MPs, and others attended the event.</p><p>During the event, a memorandum was submitted to Shekhawat urging that Kuvempu be honoured with the Bharat Ratna.C M Nagaraj, President of Delhi Karnataka Sangha, and H K Ramu, President of Kuvempu Vishwamanava Kshema Abhivruddi Trust, were present.</p>