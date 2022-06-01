Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was not just a singer, but a multifaceted personality who connected with each individual with his mesmerising voice. KK brought a storm in the Indian film industry with his soulful voice which ruled everyone’s heart. KK was one of the singers who made people emotional, groove and cry with his songs. A career spanning over 25 years, KK struck the rights chords with his first album ‘Pal’ and has lent his voice to songs in several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Bengali. While all of his songs captured love in all its forms, here we list the top 12 songs by the singer that will be etched forever in everyone’s life.