<p>Bengaluru: With on and off-field controversies between India and Pakistan taking the spotlight in the ongoing Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, it came as no surprise that Harmanpreet Kaur was asked whether it would have any impact on how the upcoming Women's World Cup would be played.</p>.<p>Indian skipper Harmanpreet, however, refused to be drawn into the controversy and maintained that the main focus was on cricket and the other issues took a back seat. </p>.<p>"We can only control one thing, which is playing cricket on the field," Harmanpreet said during a captains' press meet here on Friday. "We are cricketers and we can only control things in our hands. But the other parts, I have zero control over it and I don't take those things on my mind. We don't even discuss those things in the dressing room. We are only here to play cricket and our focus is only on cricket." </p><p>Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana also shared similar sentiments and said that they were ready to take on any opposition and did not heed the outside noise. </p>.<p>"We are here for cricket. We love to play cricket. We want to win. And other things outside of the field aren't of our interest," Sana said. </p>.<p>For Kaur, there will be enormous pressure that comes with leading India on home soil, especially with the team's trophy drought, having never won a World Cup. However, she did not seem very fussed and looked forward to the opportunity.</p>.<p>"I think leading your country is always a very special moment, but leading your country in the ODI World Cup is even more special and on top of it, it is a home World Cup. I think it is going to be very amazing for all of us."</p>.<p>Seven-time champions Australia come into the tournament, backed again by most, to take the title back home. Their skipper Healy, however, stayed in character and said that India will be a team to beat in their conditions. </p>.<p>"I don't think it gets any easier. I think India in home conditions are going to be really, really tough to beat and I feel this ODI World Cup is going to be one of the strongest that I have been a part of," said Healy.</p>.<p>White Ferns' skipper Sophie Devine detailed that New Zealand will only hope to take the learnings from their T20 World Cup triumph last year and hoped the side would not get complacent.</p>.<p>"I'm not sure there's too much expectation. I think people have mentioned about how we won the T20 World Cup, but this is a completely different format. But we've got to take the learnings that we took from Dubai."</p>.<p>England skipper Sciver-Brunt was her usual cautious self during the meet. When asked about the increased pressure that came from more responsibility, the 33-year-old said she has found a way. </p>.<p>"I've sort of learnt to compartmentalise different parts of my game. I think when you go out as a batter, you try to focus on the ball alone. I don't really want too much of noise than that in my head."</p>