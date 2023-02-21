Rosenmontag 2023: World leaders mocked at Germany's carnival
Rose Monday (Rosenmontag in German) is one of the biggest celebrations of the German carnival, and it is marked before Ash Wednesday, the first day of Lent for many Christians. The carnival which is very popular for political satire saw people mocking influential personalities by singing songs and displaying various floats criticising recent events. Take a look at the pictures.
- 1 /10
Rosenmontag 2023: World leaders mocked at Germany's carnival
- 2 /10
A canival float shows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's umbrella bearing the EU flag is her defence against the 'Cold East Wind' during the 'Rosenmontag' (Rose Monday) carnival parade in Mainz, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
A carnival float depicting the cancelled parades of 2021 and 2022 is seen at the 'Rosenmontag' (Rose Monday) carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
A carnival float depicted Russia's President Vladimir Putin taking a blood bath in a tub in the colours of Ukraine's flag during the traditional carnival parade in Duesseldorf, Germany. Outrage at Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a recurring theme in the carnival parades around Germany on Rose Monday. Credit: AP Photo
- 5 /10
Putin kissing the devil, a pose mirroring the most famous piece of the Berlin Wall, was also seen at the Rosenmontag 2023 in Germany. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 6 /10
The face of Russian oligarch Yevgeny Viktorovich Prigozhin was also part of Rosenmontag 2023 carnival in Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /10
A float depicting Chancellor Olaf Scholz is being rammed forwards by a goat with a Ukrainian flag on its tail and the name of Maria Strack-Zimmermann also took plenty of heat at the carnival. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
A robot with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's face attending a press conference holding placards with some of his famous one-line quotes of recent times was one of the floats that turned many heads. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
A float shows Green Party's Robert Habeck struggling to swallow three policies he and his party would traditionally love to decry when in opposition at the Rosenmontag 2023 in Germany. Credit: AFP Photo
- 10 /10
A float titled 'Free Iran' was also seen at the carnival. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | AAP's Shelly Oberoi elected Delhi Mayor, party workers celebrate
Aam Aadmi Party workers celebrated as their candidate Shelly Oberoi was elected as the new Mayor of Delhi. She secured 150 votes while BJP's nominee Rekha Gupta got 116 votes in the Mayoral election which was held on Wednesday after three failed attempts previously.(February 22).
- 1 /6
In Pics | AAP's Shelly Oberoi elected Delhi Mayor, party workers celebrate Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /6
AAP's Shelly Oberoi defeated BJP's Rekha Gupta by a margin of 34 votes to become the Mayor of Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /6
Oberoi received 150 votes while Gupta managed to get 116 votes out of the total 266 votes polled. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /6
After three failed attempts by the municipal body to hold the election the Delhi Mayoral elections were held on Wednesday (February 22). Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /6
AAP's Shelly Oberoi being congratulated by party MP N D Gupta on her victory in the Mayoral election, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /6
AAP Councillors during the election of Mayor and Deputy Mayor of MCD, at the Civic Centre in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Ambari Utsav: CM Bommai launches European-style travel buses
Starting February 24, you will be able to travel on European-style air-conditioned sleeper buses from Bengaluru to cities in Karnataka and other states, provided you are ready to pay a little extra. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched fifteen new Volvo BS VI 9600 multi-axle 'Ambari Utsav' AC sleeper buses with key features that provide utmost comfort and safety to the passengers.
- 1 /7
Ambari Utsav: CM Bommai launches European-style travel buses. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /7
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) launched its newest luxury sleeper bus Volvo BS VI 9600 multi-axle 'Ambaari Utsav' AC sleeper buses on February 21. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
- 3 /7
The bus comes with a lot of features that provide utmost comfort and safety to the passengers. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
- 4 /7
The buses will start operating from Friday (February 24) and will ply on inter-state routes like Bengaluru-Mumbai, Mangaluru-Pune, Bengaluru-Secunderabad, Bengaluru-Hyderabad and Bengaluru- Ernakulam. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
- 5 /7
With the Ambari Utsav buses, the state-run transport corporation aims to compete with private players that have come to dominate long-haul bus travel from Bengaluru with their sleek, modern and comfortable buses. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 6 /7
The name for KSRTC’s newest luxury bus travel was picked through a public contest. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
- 7 /7
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai launched Ambari Utsav buses with the tagline 'Celebration of Journey'. Credit: DH Photo/ BK Janardhan
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Countries where same sex marriage is legal
While many same-sex couples have no choice but to wait for legalisation of their marriage, there are few countries that have legalised same-sex marriage. As South Korea recognises same-sex couples for the very first time after a landmark decision by the Seoul High Court, here we list a few countries where people can choose to get married irrespective of the sex of their partner.
- 1 /9
In Pics | Countries where same sex marriage is legal Credit: Getty Photo
- 2 /9
Switzerland: A popular vote by the majority led to a formal recognition of LGBTQ marriages in Switzerland on July 2022. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /9
Taiwan - Taiwan became the first Asian country to recognise same sex-marriage in 2019. The country legalised gay marriages following a court ruling in 2017. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /9
Australia: Same-sex marriage has been made legal in Australia since 9 December 2017. The Australian Parliament passed a law recognising same sex-marriage following a nationwide referendum that received an overwhelming support in favour of the law. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /9
United States: The US Supreme Court on June 26, 2015, struck down states' same-sex marriage bans, bringing marriage equality to the entire US. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /9
Argentina: Argentina is the first Latin American country to legalise the weddings of gays and lesbians. The country allowed same-sex marriage back in 2010. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /9
South Africa: The first African country to legalise same-sex marriages was South Africa. The country ruled out the decision in 2006 following a decision by the highest court in the land deeming the erstwhile 'Heterosexual-Only Marriage' policy to be violative of the equal rights guarantee enshrined in the constitution. Credit: Pexels/Joshua Mcknight
- 8 /9
Canada: Canada legalised marriage between same-sex couples in 2005. Canada’s Parliament passed this bill through a series of court cases that began in 2003. Credit: AFP Photo
- 9 /9
Ireland: Same-sex marriages in the Republic of Ireland got recognised from 16 November 2015. A referendum on 22 May 2015 amended the Constitution of Ireland to provide that marriage is recognised irrespective of the sex of the partners. The measure was signed into law by the President of Ireland, Michael D. Credit: Pexels/Marcelo Chagas
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, February 22, 2023: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /6
Andrej, 51, moves water containers after fetching them at a water point in the frontline city of Avdiivka. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /6
US President Joe Biden arrives to deliver a speech at the Royal Warsaw Castle Gardens in Warsaw. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /6
A veiled woman looks at a window shop in a commercial area in Tehran. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /6
Competitors from the opposing teams, the Up'ards and the Down'ards, fight for the ball during the annual Royal Shrovetide Football Match in Ashbourne, England. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /6
Carnival revellers take the metro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. credit: AFP Phoot
- 6 /6
A view shows the Maraya concert hall in the ruins of Al-Ula, a UNESCO World Heritage site in northwestern Saudi Arabia. Credit: AFP Photo