Raising children and being a successful businesswoman need not be mutually exclusive. On Mother's Day, we bring you six young 'mompreneurs' running homegrown, sustainable brands while managing their families with panache. Superb multitaskers all, many of them found the germ of their business idea right at home. Here are their inspiring stories.

(The writer is an independent journalist, free-thinker, and an avid traveller)