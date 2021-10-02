Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to hit Test ton in Australia
UPDATED : Oct 02 2021, 12:59 IST
Smriti Mandhana | Test cricket | Sports News | News | Pink Ball Test | Australia vs India |
Indian women's cricket team opener Smriti Mandhana scripted history by scoring a century on Australian soil in Test cricket during Day 2 of the ongoing Pink-Ball Test against the home side. She became the first woman from the country to do so.
Smriti Mandhana scripts history, becomes first Indian woman to hit Test ton in Australia Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
Indian women's team opener Smriti Mandhana became the first woman from the country to hit a century on Australian soil in Test cricket. She took 171 balls to slam her maiden Test century. Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
Mandhana's shots between point and cover or mid-off was a delightful sight. Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
Smriti Mandhana raises her bat after completing her maiden Test century during Day 2 of the Pink Ball Test in Queensland, Australia. Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
Mandhana's career-best knock had elegance written all over. Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
The classy left-hander's innings also put India in complete control of the one-off Test being played in Queensland. Credit: Twitter/@BCCIWomen
Gandhi Jayanti: Rare photos of the Father of the Nation
UPDATED : Oct 02 2021, 11:02 IST
Gandhi principle | Mahatma Gandhi | Mahatma Gandhi media gallery | Gandhi Jayanti | News |
On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 152nd birth anniversary, here are a few rare photos of him...
Gandhi Jayanti: Rare photos of the Father of the Nation
A young Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi at Porbandar, Gujarat. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
A rare photo of MK Gandhi with his classmate Mehtab at Rajkot. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Here MK Gandhi is seen with his brother Laxmidas. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
During the early years of his legal practice in Johannesburg in 1900. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Seen in the uniform of a group leader of the Streacher-bearer Corps. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Getting a haircut from Abbasbhai Khushalbhai Varteji. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
In deep meditation at Ashram. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Gandhiji at wheel in Sabarmati Ashram, 1925. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Gandhiji and Kasturba on their return to India in 1915. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
At a reception in Jetpur, Saurashtra. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Gandhiji ceremoniously breaking the salt law by picking up a lump of natural salt at Dandi on April 6, 1930. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
MK Gandhi greeting Londoners at Kingsly Hall in London in 1931. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Check out this vintage photo of MK Gandhi with Charlie Chaplin during his visit to London in 1931. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Mohandas K Gandhi with Abha and Manu, whom he jokingly called his 'walking sticks'. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
Gandhiji with young Indira. Credit: www.gandhi.gov.in
News in Pics, Oct 2: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Oct 02 2021, 05:57 ISTUS | California | National Park | Honduras | Drugs | White House | Breast Cancer Awareness Month |
Procession held for Illinois state trooper who committed suicide in Chicago. Credit: AFP Photo
Turkish writer Hatice Cengiz (R), fiancée of Saudi journalist and dissident Jamal Khashoggi, poses next to a portrait of Khashoggi after unveiling it on the National Mall in Washington. Credit: AFP Photo
Dancers perform the Diablada Dance (Dance of the Devils) in the streets of Oruro, Bolivia on October 1, 2021, amid a dispute with neighbouring Peru over its origin. Credit: AFP Photo
The White House is illuminated in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
National Park Service public information officers find newly released giant sequoia seeds in the charred ground during a tour of the KNP Complex fire burn area in Giant Forest, California. Credit: AFP Photo
Honduras incinerate drugs seized during police operations in Tegucigalpa. Credit: Reuters Photo
A group of students take part in a protest in support of the climate and against fossil fuel and other contributors to global warming in front of the United Nations (UN) in Manhattan. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - October 2, 2021
UPDATED : Oct 01 2021, 23:23 ISTHoroscope | Zodiac | Aries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
Today's Horoscope - October 2, 2021
Aries | Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do | Lucky Colour: Yellow | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Taurus | A surprise in store for you today. It might arrive in the form of an unexpected visitor. You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative | Lucky Colour:Turquoise | Lucky Number: 1 | Credit: Pixabay
Gemini | Your personal charm and magnetism makes you a big hit. A partner or spouse is very supportive. Love, admiration and lots of invitations will keep your spirits high today | Lucky Colour: Wine | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay
Cancer | Your partner is demanding and laying down some rules. Go with the flow. Children give joy. This is a good time to find ways to improve work/leisure balance problems in your life | Lucky Colour: Mustard | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Leo | Romance is in the air and you could confuse it with responsibility. Athletic endeavours suit you well. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Virgo | Travel should be on your agenda. Do not overspend on entertainment. You may come down with minor infections. Be careful of your health and pay attention to any tell-tale signs of illness | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay
Libra | Your high energy levels will keep you occupied with meetings, projects, chores and social outings. Watch out for petty, jealous people who may try to sabotage your good work or try to put you down | Lucky Colour: Ivory | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay
Scorpio | In matters of property and legal issues, analyse and evaluate things thoroughly before rushing on impulse. You may find new avenues opening up which will prove highly beneficial for you | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay
Sagittarius | New knowledge, skills, a new job or even a new home may be in store for you. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off. Socially you may attract a new circle of associates and friends | Lucky Colour: Mango | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay
Capricorn | Travel will promote new romantic encounters Friends may provide means to your good fortune. On the flipside you may emerge lesser friendship and smaller bank account | Lucky Colour: Jade-green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay
Aquarius | A business deal needs negotiations. Your personal happiness attracts others to you , but money may be a troublesome issue with a friend | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay
Pisces | Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Someone you work with may be emotional. The only thing you'll end up with is a bad reputation | Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay
Katrina Kaif's look-alike Alina Rai sets internet on fire; pics go viral
UPDATED : Oct 01 2021, 21:33 IST
bollywood | Actor | Katrina Kaif | Entertainment | Entertainment News | Celebrity |
Model and budding actor Alina Rai is making waves on the internet, thanks to her uncanny resemblance to Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif. Already a star on social media platforms, Alina enjoys a great fan base. Here are some pictures of Katrina’s doppelganger Alina Rai that’ll leave many stunned!
Katrina Kaif's look-alike Alina Rai sets internet on fire; pics go viral
White top and blue denim truly never goes out of style! Credit: Instagram/alinarai07
Stuns in black mini dress. Credit: Instagram/alinarai07
Elina copies her idol Katrina as she poses for a photoshoot. Credit: Instagram/alinarai07
Svelte beauty Elina strikes a sensuous pose. Credit: Instagram/alinarai07
Oozes hotness in this red velvet dress. Credit: Instagram/alinarai07
Looks ravishing in an ethnic attire. Credit: Instagram/alinarai07
Aces uber-cool biker chick look. Credit: Instagram/alinarai07
Strikes a killer pose on the bed. Credit: Instagram/alinarai07
Girl-next-door look! Credit: Instagram/alinarai07
Looks radiant in a black designer ensemble. Credit: Instagram/alinarai07