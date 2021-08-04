Sneak peek into James Webb Space Telescope, world's largest
UPDATED : Aug 04 2021, 14:41 IST
The world's largest and most powerful space telescope unfolded its giant golden mirror for the last time on Earth on August 3, a key milestone before the $10-billion observatories, expected to launch this yearend.
Sneak peek into James Webb Space Telescope, world's largest
The world's largest and most powerful space telescope unfolded its giant golden mirror for the last time on Earth on August 3, a key milestone before the $10 billion observatories, expected to launch this yearend. Credit: nasa.gov
The James Webb Space Telescope's 21 feet 4-inch (6.5 meter) mirror was commanded to fully expand and lock itself into place, NASA said -- a final test to ensure it will survive its million-mile (1.6 million kilometer) journey and is ready to discover the origins of the Universe. Credit: Northrop Grumman
Webb's primary mirror is made of 18 hexagonal segments coated with an ultra-thin layer of gold to improve its reflection of infrared light. The telescope will be shipped to French Guiana from the company's spaceport in Redondo Beach, California. NASA targeting October 31 for liftoff on an Ariane 5 rocket. Credit: AFP Photo
It will fly to space folded like a piece of origami artwork, which allows it to fit inside a 16-foot (5-meter) rocket fairing, and will then use 132 individual actuators and motors to bend each mirror into a specific position. Together, the mirrors will function as one massive reflector, to enable the telescope to peer deeper into the cosmos than ever before. Credit: NASA/Chris Gunn
News in Pics, August 4: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Aug 04 2021, 06:38 IST
The Dixie fire has burned more than 250,000 acres and continues to get closer to residential communities. Credit: AFP Photo
Members of Congress celebrate the decision on eviction moratorium in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
According to the latest numbers from the state’s health department, only a little more than 4 in 10 Missourians have received the Covid vaccine as the pandemic continues to infect thousands of Missourians. Credit: AFP Photo
Over 30,000 tons of waste have already been delivered at the waste management center since clearing works begun, days after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region. Credit: AFP Photo
Trained by US Green Berets and equipped with state-of-the-art gear, the Afghan army's special forces are the frontline weapon against the Taliban, but reduced American military support has stretched them to breaking point. Credit: AFP Photo
Cristina Mamani walks near an unused boat in Lake Poopo, Bolivia's second largest lake which has dried up due to water diversion for regional irrigation needs and a warmer, drier climate, according to local residents and scientists, in Lake Poopo, Bolivia. Credit: Reuters Photo
State Attorney General's investigation finds that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women. Credit: Reuters Photo
Today's Horoscope - August 4, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Aug 04 2021, 00:01 IST
Today's Horoscope - August 4, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Doubts about current goals or alliances might in fact help you to slow down long enough to make important adjustments, and getting back on track is the focus now. Group activities will promote new love relationships. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 7
Taurus | Today you will pick up where you left off with someone from your past. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 3
Gemini | You will manage to complete an important project. Your family may feel upset with your plans. This is an excellent time to see what has been tripping you up and for taking steps to make the necessary adjustments to bring back more balance to your life. Lucky Colour: Ivory. Lucky Number: 2
Cancer | Important faces are around today that can help you make the most of current situations. Capitalise on your love life which seems to be on a high. A big shift in career plans likely. Lucky Colour: Indigo. Lucky Number: 8
Leo | Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Time to come out of your shell – and put your cards on the table. Be more assertive and you will be surprised at the outcome. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 5
Virgo | Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Things at home may be somewhat rocky. Learn your facts before any reprisals or making any moves. Lucky Colour: Pearl. Lucky Number: 6
Libra | Follow your impulses, push for growth at work. Love life blooms, but caution advised. Your stress level seems to be high due to the unrealistic expectations placed on you. Keep cool. Lucky Colour: Rust. Lucky Number: 4
Scorpio | You may feel that you are walking a tightrope, waiting for things to happen, however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. You will work well with groups and institutions. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | Professionally you need to be in charge and have to assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles, and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. Stay healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Cherry-Red. Lucky Number: 1
Capricorn | Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius | You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea. Ideas of moves need talking through with a close one. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 2
Pisces | If the past keeps surfacing in a relationship, aim to deal with it once and for all. Identify guilt that might also be holding you back from seeking out happiness. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Lucky Colour: Pink. Lucky Number: 5
In Pics — Athletes flaunt array of colorful hairstyles at Tokyo Games
UPDATED : Aug 04 2021, 13:19 IST
Olympics 2020 | Olympics | Japan | Sports News | Tokyo Games | Tokyo Game Show | Tokyo Olympics | Olympics 2021 |
From Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka’s red-and-white braids to Natoya Goule's braid ponytail, athletes from around the world are displaying an array of colourful and interesting hairstyles as they compete in the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Take a look...
In Pics — Athletes flaunt array of colorful hairstyles at Tokyo Games
Nigerian gymnast Uche Eke's highlights are more subtle — he has green ends to match his uniform. Credit: Reuters Photo
Francine Niyonsaba's white cornrows has grabbed headlines at the Tokyo Olympics. Credit: AFP Photo
Amya Clarke appeared in thigh-length knotless braids. Credit: AFP Photo
Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka debuted bright red box braids as she lit the cauldron at the opening ceremony. Credit: AFP Photo
Stephanie Mawuli flaunts her Olympic-themed box braids. Credit: Reuters Photo
Natoya Goule rocks in an easy braid ponytail. Credit: Reuters Photo
French judo fighter Romane Dicko has blue, red and white braid. Credit: AFP Photo
Alena Tiron looks beautiful in purple box braids. Credit: Reuters Photo
Tia-Adana Belle was seen sporting bright blue curly hair. Credit: Reuters Photo
Dutch windsurfer Kiran Badloe showed off his new 'Avatar Aang' hairstyle at Tokyo Olympics. Credit: Reuters Photo
Rahul Gandhi rides bicycle to Parliament to protest against fuel hike; see pics
UPDATED : Aug 03 2021, 17:17 IST
Rahul Gandhi | politics | News | Congress party | New Delhi | Parliament | fuel price hike | Fuel price rise |
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came in a bicycle to the Parliament on August 3 to protest against the fuel prices, particularly petrol, which has crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark in various parts of the country.
Rahul Gandhi rides bicycle to Parliament to protest fuel hike; see pics
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came in a bicycle to the Parliament on August 3 to protest against the fuel prices, particularly petrol, which has crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark in various parts of the country. Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi with a bicycle in a symbolic protest over fuel price hike. Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi was joined by other leaders during a protest over fuel price hike in Parliament, New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo
Rahul Gandhi clicked with a bicycle during a symbolic protest over fuel price hike. Credit: PTI Photo
Bicycles parked at the Parliament premises in a protest demanding roll-back of hike in fuel prices, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo