Today's Horoscope - April 17, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 17 2022, 06:57 IST
Aries | Make time for your hobbies, and also a workout regimen. You are feeling close to a burn-out now. New projects, business ventures, new careers, and higher education are on the cards. Lucky Colour: Blue. Lucky Number: 1
Taurus | Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 4
Gemini | Your loyalty will pull your through a tight spot. You guessed right all along! you can bring projects you’ve been on for a while to fruition. Take it easy if you have problems and make plans for further down the track. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 7
Cancer | There may be changes in business plans today. Some will make a major purchase for the home. Watch out for the office sneak. Take advantage of the opportunities that present themselves. Put your efforts into being creative. Lucky Colour: Maroon. Lucky Number: 2
Leo | With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Start a health regime today, as you have been highly stressed and overworked. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | Be on your best behaviour. This is a great day for a family outing or just a drive. Be careful not to take too much for granted when dealing on either a personal or professional level. Lucky Colour: Fuchsia. Lucky Number: 3
Libra | You can meet new friends who will let you know just how valuable you are. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio | You will be misinterpreted if you get involved in other people’s problems. Keep a low profile. What you do and say cannot possibly meet with the approval of everyone today. So stop your people-pleasing attitude. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 6
Sagittarius | Keep your thoughts and opinions to yourself and avoid unsavoury debates. Home front remains calm. You start to look at your problems from a better perspective due to the support from your family. Lucky Colour: Burgundy. Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn | If you find yourself at odds with an authority figure or someone older or more experienced - don’t overreact or go overboard. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and overwork will be the two major culprits. Lucky Colour: Lemon- yellow. Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius | Don’t force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 2
Pisces | Your temper fuses as someone criticizes your efforts. Home environment may be volatile if precautions aren’t taken. Your talking skills can bring new opportunities. Speculation to be avoided. Lucky Colour: Orange. Lucky Number: 8
In Pics | Top 10 day 1 grossers at Kerala box office: 'KGF Chapter 2' beats 'Odiyan' to secure pole position
UPDATED : Apr 16 2022, 14:08 IST
kgf chapter 2 | Yash | Baahubali 2: The Conclusion | Marakkar | Mohanlal | Malayalam cinema | Kollywood | Entertainment News | dh entertainmnet | lucifer | DH Entertainment |
Kannada star Yash's latest movie KGF Chapter 2 collected a stunning Rs 7.48 crore at the Kerala box office on its first day to emerge as the best opener in the state. It beat Mohanlal's Odiyan, which previously held the record, establishing the reel Rocky as a pan-India brand. Here is the list of top 10 day 1 grossers in this market.
In Pics | Top 10 day 1 grossers at Kerala box office | Credit: IMDb
KGF Chapter 2' | Kannada | Rs 7.48 crore | Credit: IMDb
'Odiyan' | Malayalam | Rs 7.20 crore | Credit : IMDb
'Beast' | Tamil | Rs 6.85 crore | Credit: IMDb
'Marakkar' | Malayalam | Rs 6.27 | Credit: IMDb
'Bheeshma Parvam' | Malayalam | Rs 6.25 crore | Credit: Facebook/Mammootty
'Lucifer' | Malayalam | Rs 6.05 crore | Credit: IMDb
'Sarkar' | Tamil | Rs 6.05 crore | Credit : IMDb
'Baahubali 2' | Telugu | Rs 5.45 crore| Credit: Imdb
'Mamangam' | Malayalam | Rs 5.22 crore | Credit: IMDb
‘Kayamkulam Kochunni' | Malayalam | Rs 5.05 crore | Credit: IMDb
News in Pics, 16 April: Best pics from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 16 2022, 08:33 IST
Brazilian singer Anitta performs onstage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California. Credit: AFP Photo
Fireworks display over the Taedong river and Juche tower to mark the Day of the Sun, the 110th birth anniversary of late North Korean leader Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang. Credit: AFP Photo
A demonstrator holds up a placard at a protest against the killing of Patrick Lyoya, an unarmed Black man who was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids Police officer during a traffic stop on April 4, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Credit: Reuters Photo
Police, army and volunteer rescuers on Friday widened the search for dozens still missing five days after the deadliest storm to strike South Africa's coastal city of Durban in living memory as the death toll rose to nearly 400. Credit: AFP Photo
Children holding placards are carried by their guardians as they take part during the protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, near the Presidential Secretariat, amid the country's economic crisis, in Colombo. Credit: Reuters Photo
A statue portraying the body of Jesus Christ after his crucification receives a blessing of a priest during a Good Friday procession along the stairway of the Nossa Senhora da Penha Church in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Credit: AFP Photo
Today's Horoscope - April 16, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 16 2022, 04:27 IST
Aries | Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in a position of power about your intentions. You should try to socialize with clients or the bigwigs of your company today. Being a wallflower doesn’t cut it! Lucky Colour: Coral. Lucky Number: 5
Taurus | Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You know that change is in the air, but you’re not quite sure how to deal with it. Lucky Colour: Brown. Lucky Number: 2
Gemini | Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. You are feeling moody and overwhelmed by your daily routine. Your imagination is stimulated. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | Avoid being gullible! If you blindly follow someone’s advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is. Lucky Colour: Turquoise. Lucky Number: 6
Leo | A partner or close friend might disapprove of your decisions today, especially decisions related to family or your home. Your partner or close one feels that you might be overreaching. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 8
Virgo | Disharmony at home stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 4
Libra | You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people’s false fronts. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment. Lucky Colour: Chocolate. Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio | You are not in the mood to compromise in your plan, idea, or desire. Weigh the consequences before you act or speak on them. Avoid getting yourself into a compromising situation. Lucky Colour: Emerald. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence. Don’t believe all of the gossips that is going around. Colleagues already know more than you think so stick to facts or you’ll damage your reputation. Lucky Colour: Gold. Lucky Number:1
Capricorn | Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. Careful what you say about other people’s lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn’t. Lucky Colour: Sky-blue. Lucky Number : 3
Aquarius | With Jupiter aspecting marriage/ relationship, you are on a roll. Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Lucky Colour: Velvet- black. Lucky Number: 5
Pisces | Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Incomplete work will bring the wrath of your boss upon you! Lucky Colour: Purple. Lucky Number: 8
In Pics | Places that you can visit this long weekend
UPDATED : Apr 15 2022, 18:02 IST
News | India News | Weekend trips | weekend ideas | weekend escapes | Weekend Getaway |
The long weekend surrounding Baisakhi and Good Friday gives travel enthusiasts a reason to be away from the city hustle and make the most of it by enjoying some adventure activities. From river rafting, bungee jumping, trekking or just some leisure time with your loved ones, here we list some locations you can explore this long weekend.
Mulki: Beach lovers and adventurous people will love the quaint little town of Mulki, just 20 km away from Mangalore. Credit: Twitter/@KarnatakaWorld
Jim Corbett National Park: For the wildlife enthusiasts, Jim Corbett in Ram Nagar, Uttarakhand is a celestial destination. This place is known to be one of the best national parks to spot the national animal. Credit: DH Photo
Rishikesh: A four-hour drive from the national capital, this place offers an array of adventure sports like trekking, rafting and bungee jumping. Credit: Special Arrangement
Desert Camping in Jodhpur: The arid deserts of Rajasthan provide an ideal destination for camping. Known as the Sun City, Jodhpur is perfect for camping with bonfires, barbeque dinners and village tours. Credit: Getty Images
Sakrebailu Elephant Camp: Situated 14 km away from Shimoga, this place houses trained elephants in their natural habitat. Credit: DH Pool Photo
Cycle Trekking in the Himalayan range: Paradise for the cyclists and fitness enthusiasts, this mountainous region delivers a special kind of adrenaline rush. The great topography of India is one of the favourite spots for cyclists to rejuvenate their senses. Credit: Twitter/@WithManish0