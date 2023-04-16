Today's Horoscope - April 17, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Apr 17 2023, 04:46 IST
Today's Horoscope - April 17, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Virgo: You need to calm down your curiosity and the need for stimulation. Be aware of relationship issues, as one may turn out to be not doing so well and you have to reassess there. Be honest with yourself and others and you'll be doing fine. Lucky Colour: White. Lucky Number: 1.
Scorpio: Secret information will be an eye-opener today! A detractor in the guise of a friend is damaging your reputation. A new avenue is opening up at work which will provide the base for much pleasure in the future. Lucky Colour: Ash. Lucky Number: 7.
Leo: By allowing things to flow outside your expectations you may add in a new dimension that hadn't occurred to you till now. Watch out for new romances because some of them may not be what you expect. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 3.
Sagittarius: Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Lucky Colour: Chocolate. Lucky Number: 5.
Cancer: It is time to go through your possessions and get rid of what's not needed. If you have loose ends hanging about in your life, remove them. This is a moving-on time with much sorting to do and the need for changes knocking at the door. Lucky Colour: Lemon. Lucky Number: 5.
Capricorn: You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance. An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 8.
Gemini: A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don't push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and no longer feel the need to be judged. Lucky Colour: Saffron. Lucky Number: 8.
Aquarius: Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Lucky Colour: Mustard. Lucky Number: 6.
Taurus: You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. You can learn valuable information if you listen and observe what others are doing and saying. Lucky Colour: Ginger. Lucky Number: 2.
Aries: Your friendship circle seems to be splitting and it is hard for you to know which side you should take. Today's events offer you the chance to remain neutral. A new job offer takes you by surprise. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 6.
Pisces: Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Lucky Colour: Peach. Lucky Number: 3.
Libra: This is a period of transition and on a personal level you are confused and hassled. A good day to relax, unwind and sort out your priorities. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Lucky Colour: Caramel. Lucky Number: 9.
News in Pics, April 17, 2023: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Apr 17 2023, 04:39 IST
- 1 /7
A photograph taken on April 16, 2023 shows an archery target depicting a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin during a festival marking Orthodox Easter in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
A man, suspected of having collaborated with the Islamic State (IS) group, is greeted by a relative upon being released from the Kurdish-run Alaya prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Qamishli. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
Atletico Madrid's French forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and UD Almeria. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
Dutch cyclist Demi Vollering celebrates after winning the Women's Amstel Gold Cycling Race 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Women wait at Sanaa airport for the arrival of Yemeni Huthi rebels who have been recently released. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
This multi-exposure photograph shows Italy's Carlo Macchini competing in the Men's high bar apparatus final event during the Artistic Gymnastics European Championships, in Antalya. Credit: AFP Photo
- 7 /7
Worshippers stand next to their baskets with traditional Easter food and wait to be blessed during the celebration of the Orthodox Easter at the Dormition Cathedral in the medieval cave monastery of Kyiv Pechersk Lavra in Kyiv. Credit: AFP Photo
News In Pics, Apr 16, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Apr 16 2023, 05:57 IST
- 1 /5
Orthodox Christians gather with lit candles around the Edicule, traditionally believed to be the burial site of Jesus Christ, during the Holy Fire ceremony at the Holy Sepulchre church in Jerusalem's Old City on April 15, 2023 on the eve of Easter Sunday. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
French anti-riot police officers walk in front of waste bins on fire during clashes with police on the sidelines of a demonstration after France's Constitutional Council approved the key elements of a pension reform, in Nantes, western France, on April 14, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli celebrates his fifty runs during the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
Jammu: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, amid a rise in coronavirus cases in the country, in Jammu, Saturday, April 15, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo
News In Pics, Apr 15, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Apr 15 2023, 07:38 IST
- 1 /5
A woman reacts in front of a partially destroyed residential building, after a shelling in Sloviansk, on April 14, 2023, amid Russia's military invasion on Ukraine. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
Protestors run away during clashes in the demonstration after the French constitutional court approved the key elements of the controversial pension reform, in Paris on April 14, 2023.
- 3 /5
Returned Huthi prisoners exchanged in a deal Yemen's internationally recognised-government prostrate in prayer on the tarmac upon arrival at Sanaa International Airport on April 14, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
Firefighters spray water on the crowd during Khmer New Year (Sangkranta) celebrations at Wat Phnom in Phnom Penh on April 14, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
Hindu devotees carrying burning torches take part in a procession marking Bisket Jatra, a festival held in celebration of the Nepalese New Year, in Thimi on April 14, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
News In Pics, Apr 14, 2023: Best photos from the world
UPDATED : Apr 14 2023, 07:48 IST
- 1 /5
A protester throws a bottle during a demonstration on the 12th day of action after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution, in Nantes, western France on April 13, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /5
People take part in mass water fights during the first day of Songkran, or Thai New Year, on Khao San Road in Bangkok on April 13, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /5
A man clears water from a store in the Kurdish town of Khabat, some 40 kilometres west of Arbil, in the autonomous Kurdish region of northern Iraq on April 13, 2023, following flash floods caused by heavy rain. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /5
A man stands between the graves of people reportedly killed during the war in Yemen at a cemetery in the Huthi-held capital Sanaa on April 12, 2023 during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /5
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) and Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte (R) toast during a dinner in front of the painting 'The Night Watch' by Rembrandt at the Rijskmuseum in Amsterdam on April 12, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo