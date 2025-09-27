<p>Dubai: Pakistan skipper Salman Agha on Saturday said he will not prevent his players from expressing themselves in the Asia Cup final against India, but cautioned them not to be “disrespectful".</p>.<p>The India-Pakistan matches in the league and Super Fours stages of the continental showpiece were marred by some over the top celebrations and subsequent verbal duels between players.</p>.Asia Cup 2025 | Suryakumar found guilty of breaching ICC code of conduct, fined 30% of match fee, India appeals against verdict.<p>“Every individual has the right to express emotions. If we stop fast bowlers from showing emotions what's left then? I won't stop anyone as long as it is not disrespectful,” Agha said in the pre-match press conference here.</p>.<p>However, Agha has not forgotten the episode of Indian players refraining from shaking hands with Pakistan players in the earlier matches.</p>.<p>“I started playing U16 cricket in 2007. I never saw any teams not shaking hands. Even when Indo-Pak relations were worse we still shook hands,” he added.</p>.<p>Agha said Pakistan lost the previous two matches in the tournament to India because they made more mistakes than their opponents.</p>.<p>“India versus Pakistan matches come with baggage of pressure. In the last two games we lost because we made more mistakes,” he said. </p>