india

At least 12, including kids, dead in stampede during Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu

About 30 others who fainted due to overcrowding at the event were rushed to hospitals in Karur and adjoining areas.
Last Updated : 27 September 2025, 15:03 IST
Published 27 September 2025, 15:03 IST
India News

