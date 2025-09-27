<p>At least 12 people, including three children, died due to suffocation at an election rally addressed by Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and popular actor Vijay in Karur on Saturday. </p><p>About 30 others who fainted due to overcrowding at the event were rushed to hospitals in Karur and adjoining areas. </p>.Not entire crowd will get converted into votes, says Kamal Haasan on turnout in Vijay's rallies.<p>Karur district collector M Thangavel said 12 people who participated in the rally have died at the Karur government hospital. Since more casualties are feared, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that he has rushed medical teams from Tiruchirapalli to Karur to treat the affected. </p><p>Health Minister Ma Subramanian and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi have rushed to Karur to take stock of the situation.</p><p>"The news from Karur is worrying. I have contacted former Minister @V_Senthilbalaji, Health Minister @Subramanian_Ma and the District Collector to provide immediate support to the civilians who fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital," Chief Minister Stalin said in a post on the social media platform X.</p><p>Also, he instructed School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi from the nearby Tiruchirappalli district to provide necessary assistance to the injured on a war footing.</p><p>"I have also spoken to the Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order, Davidson Devasirvatham) there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," the Chief Minister said.</p>