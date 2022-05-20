Today's Horoscope - May 21, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries | Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Working out your cash flow can help you plan a pleasurable journey. The Moon makes you dreamy and romantic. Lucky Colour: Violet. Lucky Number: 2
Taurus | An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. . A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend. Lucky Colour: Cobalt-blue. Lucky Number: 5
Gemini | A casual new relationship could evolve into something more. Don’t push the pace, but let things unfold gradually as you get to know each other better. Lucky Colour: Lilac. Lucky Number: 3
Cancer | The elders in your family demand your time, and you seem to run out of patience. All is well, so just chill. Nobody questions your intelligence, but you need to be less erratic in your close relationships. Colour: scarlet Number: 8
Leo | Home and family life seem unsettled. Don’t let anyone force you into making an erroneous decision. Family members impose upon you, but you do like the family get-together. So have a blast. Lucky Colour: Amethyst. Lucky Number: 6
Virgo | a relationship seems unmanageable. But you need to be more vocal in your feelings and put your concerns across. A new phase in my career begins today. Not a time to rely on old successes and stale tricks. Lucky Colour: Lavender. Lucky Number: 4
Libra | You are irritable today and surprise others with a temper tantrum Watch out. Try not to go over the top. A male member in the family needs your time and attention. Children are exacting and nerves are frayed at home. Lucky Colour: Hibiscus red. Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio | People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing close friends falsely. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. Lucky Colour: Daisy. Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius | Be professional, and you will advance much more quickly. Your irritability will lead to family squabbles. Secret information will be an eye-opener today! Lucky Colour: Primrose. Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn | Your emotions are causing you confusion. It is time to communicate and put things in perspective. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action. A dominating woman will need to be tackled diplomatically. Lucky Colour: Grey. Lucky Number: 7
Aquarius | You are erratic and your mood swings may make you feel isolated. Time to throw a party! Inheritance, trusts and real estate bring in money for you. Expect celebrations and a reunion with old friends. Colour: Peach. Number: 4
Pisces | Romance and all pleasurable leisure activities seem a long time ago for you. A good time to take a break, unwind and take a firm stand in matters of the heart. Spend some time in contemplation or meditation. Lucky Colour: Mango. Lucky Number: 8
