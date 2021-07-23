Top 10 Asia's most handsome men of 2021 - In Pics
UPDATED : Jul 24 2021, 12:30 IST
Prabhas | movies | World news | News | Actor | Thailand | Asian |
Superstar Prabhas has been named the ‘Most Handsome Asian Male’. The famous list is based on ‘Fancy Odds’ that publishes the list annually. Here we take a look at the top 10 ‘Most Handsome Male' in Asia for 2021.
- 1 /11
Top 10 Asia's Most Handsome Men of 2021 - In Pics
- 2 /11
1. ‘Baahubali’ actor Prabhas has topped the list of ‘most handsome Asian men’. Credit: DH Photo
- 3 /11
2. Imran Abbas Naqvi from Pakistan. Credit: Instagram/imranabbas.official
- 4 /11
3. Jin Akanishi from Japan. Credit: Instagram/jinstagram_official
- 5 /11
4. Kim Hyun Joong from South Korea. Credit: Instagram/hyunjoong860606
- 6 /11
5. Nhan Phuc Vinh from Vietnam. Credit: Instagram/nhanphucvinh
- 7 /11
6. Huang Xiaoming from China. Credit: Instagram/huangxiaoming_official
- 8 /11
7. Vivian Dsena from India. Credit: Instagram/viviandsena
- 9 /11
8. Fawad Khan from Pakistan. Credit: Instagram/fawadkhan81
- 10 /11
9. Thanavat Vattanaputi from Thailand. Credit: Instagram/popezaap
- 11 /11
10. Wallace Huo from Taiwan. Credit: Instagram/wallace__huo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Tokyo Olympics 2021 kicks off with glitzy opening ceremony; Check out pics!
UPDATED : Jul 24 2021, 10:26 IST
Tokyo Games | Tokyo Olympics | Tokyo 2020 | Tokyo | Opening ceremony | Olympics 2021 | Olympics | Japan | Sports News |
An Olympics like no other opened sans the customary razzmatazz, the toned-down ceremony showcasing Japan's grandeur, rich culture, and heritage while reflecting the somber mood of a world ravaged by an unrelenting Covid-19 pandemic.
- 1 /10
Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony: Japan showcases rich culture & its heritage in a glitzy event. Credit: PTI Photo
- 2 /10
Japan's tennis player Naomi Osaka carries the Olympic torch in the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /10
Naomi Osaka of Japan prepares to light the cauldron during the Opening ceremony. Credit: AP Photo
- 4 /10
Artists perform at the Olympics Stadium, during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. Credit: PTI Photo
- 5 /10
Tradition lanterns at a show during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, at the Olympics Stadium, in Tokyo. Credit: PTI Photo
- 6 /10
The Olympic flag is carried at the Olympics Stadium, during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. Credit: PTI Photo
- 7 /10
Fireworks illumine the sky after the lighting of the Olympic flame at the Olympics Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. Credit: PTI Photo
- 8 /10
Drones with lights create 3-D patterns at the Olympics Stadium, during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. Credit: PTI Photo
- 9 /10
Fireworks illumine the sky after the lighting of the Olympic flame at the Olympics Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics 2020, in Tokyo. Credit: PTI Photo
- 10 /10
Naomi Osaka of Japan prepares to light the cauldron during the Opening ceremony. Credit: Reuters Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, July 24: Best photos from around the world
UPDATED : Jul 24 2021, 06:43 ISTTokyo Olympics | Tokyo Games | Covid-19 | Bangkok | Cricket | Germany | Heavy Rains |
- 1 /7
Fireworks light up the sky over the Olympic Stadium during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Tokyo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 2 /7
Huan Huan, a pregnant female panda, sits in a cage before undergoing an echography at the Zoo-Parc de Beauval, in Saint-Aignan, central France. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /7
A man wades on a flooded road after heavy rain in Xinxiang, in central China’s Henan province. Credit: AFP Photo
- 4 /7
A helper walks along a destroyed road near the municipality of Mayschoss in the district of Ahrweiler, western Germany, days after heavy rain and floods caused major damage in the Ahr region. Credit: AFP Photo
- 5 /7
Indian cricket team players pose with the trophy after their win over Sri Lanka in the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /7
Presidential honor guards salute next to the coffin of late Haitian President Jovenel Moise, who was shot dead earlier this month, during the funeral at his family home in Cap-Haitien, Haiti. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /7
Scores of taxis left in a company parking lot, after drivers were unable to pay rent on them due to the economic hardship of Covid-19 and more than a year of no incoming foreign tourism, in Bangkok. Credit: AFP Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - July 24, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
UPDATED : Jul 24 2021, 00:50 ISTAries Horoscope | Taurus Horoscope | Gemini Horoscope | Cancer Horoscope | Virgo Horoscope | Leo Horoscope | Libra Horoscope | Scorpio Horoscope | Sagittarius Horoscope | Capricorn Horoscope | Aquarius Horoscope | Pisces Horoscope |
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - July 24, 2021: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on .In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance.| Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | rust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future.| Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | A relationship seems unmanageable. Sort out your priorities and communicate, rather than hide behind your feelings. You feel blocked and hemmed in today. Spending time on a leisure activity beneficial. | Lucky Colour: Pistachio | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today.A friend or person in authority may help or present a beneficial opportunity. | Lucky Colour: Lavender | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Avoid risky adventures today. Your creativity highlighted, and money comes your way.Home situation still tricky, with hair-trigger tempers all-round.| Lucky Colour: Ash | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | You could do extremely well in competitive sports events. A project looks promising. Much appreciation comes your way. Be positive in your outlook and put your views across without ruffling any feathers.| Lucky Colour: Amber | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | You may have a heavy workload today, but you'll be pleased with your success. Sign contracts and deals. Long-term financial issues could be problematic. A new line of revenue with a friend as a partner. | Lucky Colour: Jade | Lucky Number: 4 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | A great day for a personal makeover. Travel seems good, however an old flame could re-enter. Compromise may be necessary at work and avoid losing your temper. | Lucky Colour: Tangerine | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Lowered vitality could affect your work. Take time to help a friend who hasn't been feeling well. Romance in the air. . Matters from the past may come to light to be resolved or understood. | Lucky Colour: Indigo | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Trust your gut feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be, as it seems. You might be on a difficult or worrisome course, but trust your feelings and success is eventually yours| Lucky Colour: Mauve | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions. Make an all-out compromise! | Lucky Colour: White | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
TRENDING GALLERIES
TRENDING GALLERIES ✖
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Maharashtra's Ratnagiri: See Pics
UPDATED : Jul 23 2021, 15:28 IST
Monsoon emergency | monsoon | Maharashtra' | News | Rain affected | Rainfall | Flood | flood water | flood mayhem |
Chiplun, Khed and some other towns in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri were inundated following heavy rains. More than 50 per cent area of Chiplun, located around 250km from Mumbai and having a population of over 70,000, is submerged in floodwaters.
- 1 /10
Chiplun inundated as heavy rains pound Maharashtra's Ratnagiri; See Pics
- 2 /10
Chiplun, Khed and some other towns in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri were inundated following heavy rains, with inclement weather and incessant downpour creating difficulties for the government agencies to carry out rescue operations in this district located in the Konkan region. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 3 /10
Discharge of water from the Kolkewadi dam has further added more woes in the coastal town of Chiplun. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 4 /10
The administration has sought help from multiple agencies in rescue efforts. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 5 /10
More than 50 per cent area of Chiplun, located around 250km from Mumbai and having a population of over 70,000, has got submerged in flood waters. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 6 /10
The Mumbai-based Western Naval Command confirmed receiving a request from the Maharashtra government to send rescue teams. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 7 /10
Even landslide was reported near Parshuram ghat. Credit: Special Arrangement
- 8 /10
Major rivers in Ratnagiri district, including Jagbudi, Vashishti, Kodavali, Shastri, Bav have been flowing above the danger level following heavy rains. Credit: IAF
- 9 /10
Choppers are engaged in the rescue operations and are evacuating the stranded people to safer places. Credit: IAF
- 10 /10
India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert of heavy rainfall for the next few days. Credit: Special Arrangement