<p>Bengaluru: There was an eight-fold increase in the number of social media posts taken down by the Bengaluru City police between 2023 and 2025, according to data accessed by <em>DH</em>.</p>.<p>The number of social media posts taken down by the city police was 41 in 2023, which rose to 316 in 2025. Moreover, 144 social media accounts were blocked or deleted in 2025, a drastic increase from 2023, when only 18 accounts were blocked or deleted. </p>.<p>Police said that with social media usage on a continuous rise, they have become increasingly vigilant to prevent any untoward incidents due to online posts.</p>.<p>Posts that could disturb public peace and tranquility, posts with provocative or threatening messages or videos, and posts with defamatory comments and videos are among the majority of the posts that were deleted. </p>.<p>"There were a couple of cases where filthy language was used against the Karnataka flag. In a few cases, some also created fake accounts, and based on the victims' complaints these fake accounts were blocked or deleted," an official said.</p>.<p>As many as 210 special teams with 449 trained officials now monitor the developments on social media.</p>.<p>"We have social media monitoring centres, and team members are trained to identify the content that adheres to standards that are set in law, rules, circulars and guidelines. Those contents that are not meeting these standards will be flagged and shortlisted. Later, the opinions of investigators will be obtained and based on their opinion, the post will be removed and the account will be blocked," a senior official told DH.</p>.<p>Cases are also booked under relevant sections of the law, he said.</p>.<p>Officials said it is not easy for them to track down the origin of these posts or accounts. They cited a lack of support from platforms as a major reason for this.</p>.<p>"Delayed replies from intermediaries (platforms), destruction of devices used, use of VPNs and delays in getting details from abroad, if such content posted from other countries, are some of the challenges we face every day," another senior official explained.</p>.<p>The police have also taken up preventive arrests by identifying habitual offenders. In 2025 alone, 37 such arrests were made.</p>.<p>Officials said preventive arrests are taken up on repeated offenders who keep on posting content that violates existing laws. "Previous cases booked, social media handle (s) repeatedly involved in posting on the cyberspace are also identified and taken action," they added.</p>