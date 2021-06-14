Traffic jams return to haunt Bengaluru as lockdown eases; see pics
The notorious traffic snarls returned to haunt Bengaluru as the lockdown curbs imposed more than a month ago to contain Covid-19 were eased. Hundreds of vehicles coming from the neighbouring Hosur in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu were seen stuck in long queues at Attibele in Bengaluru. The chaotic traffic extended up to Bommanahalli and Silk Board Junction.
- 1 /5
- 2 /5
The notorious traffic snarls returned to haunt Bengaluru as the lockdown curbs imposed more than a month ago to contain Covid-19 were eased on June 14, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
- 3 /5
Hundreds of vehicles coming from the neighbouring Hosur in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu were seen stuck in long queues at Attibele in Bengaluru. There was a chock-a-block at Freedom Park, Seshadripuram, Malleswaram, Town Hall, Richmond Road and Kempe Gowda Road right in the middle of the city as well. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /5
The chaotic traffic extended up to Bommanahalli and Silk Board Junction. Credit: DH Photo/ Dinesh SK
- 5 /5
While imposing a stringent lockdown from May 10 onwards, the Karnataka government had given daily relaxation from 6 am to 10 am. Now the relaxation has been extended from 6 am to 2 pm daily except for weekends in 19 districts, which saw substantial reduction in Covid infections. Credit: PTI Photo
