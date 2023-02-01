Union Budget 2023: Meet FM Sitharaman's core team
As finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman gets ready to present the Union Budget 2023, the expectations run high that it will pace up the slowing economy. The Budget preparation involves a huge team and a significant amount of hard work that is expected to fire up the economy with the introduction of some bold reforms. Here’s a peek into the core team who are responsible for curating the Union Budget 2023-24:
Union Budget 2023: Meet FM Sitharaman's core team Credit: PTI Photo
TV Somanathan: Finance Secretary TV Somanathan is an IAS Officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre from the batch of 1987. Prior to this, he was the Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs and Joint Secretary to PM Modi between 2015 and 2017. Credit: Special Arrangement
Sanjay Malhotra: Revenue Secretary, Sanjay is a 1990 batch IAS officer from the Rajasthan Cadre. He was the chairman and managing director of REC Limited before he was appointed the Revenue Secretary. A graduate from IIT Kanpur and with a master's degree in public policy from Princeton, Malhotra has worked in various sectors like finance and taxation, power, industries, and Information technology. Credit: Twitter/@FinMinIndia
V Anantha Nageshwaran: Chief Economic Advisor V Aanatha Nageshwaran was appointed the Chief Economic Advisor on January 28, 2022. An alumnus of IIM Ahmedabad and the University of Massachusetts, he had been in academia, holding several designation such as that of an author, writer, teacher, and consultant. Between 2019-2021 he was also a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister of India. Credit: Twitter/@indfoundation
Ajay Seth: Ajay Seth, Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs belongs to the IAS 1987 batch, Karnataka Cadre and has 33 years of experience in the field of public finance & social sector. A recipient of PM’s Award for excellence in Public Administration in 2013, Seth has also worked as an advisor with the Asian Development Bank. Credit: Twitter/@FinMinIndia
Tuhin Kanta Pandey: Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management is responsible for the ongoing disinvestments including that of LIC and Air India, Tuhin Pandey is a 1987 batch IAS of the Odisha Cadre. Pandey has immense experience in the areas of industrial development, financial management and public finance. Credit: Twitter/@FollowCII
Vivek Joshi: Secretary, Department of Financial Services, Dr Vivek Joshi is an IAS officer of the 1989 batch and his role deals with policies, schemes, and legislations that are related to the banking sector. Additionally, he is also a board member of Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Credit: PBNS
Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of Budget presentation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of presenting the Budget 2023-24 in Parliament.
Dressed in a red saree with a black and golden border, Sitharaman and her team of officials posed for a photo-op before heading to meet President Murmu. Sitharaman was India's first full-time woman Finance Minister who ditched the colonial legacy of a Budget briefcase for the traditional 'bahi-khata'. Sitharaman was holding a tablet instead of a briefcase to present the Budget in a digital format.
Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman meets President Murmu ahead of Budget presentation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team called on President Droupadi Murmu before presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
As per tradition, the Finance Minister and her team meets the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before heading to Parliament for the Budget presentation. Credit: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn
Sitharaman posed for the traditional 'briefcase' picture outside her office along with her team of officials before heading to meet the President. Credit: PTI Photo
Sitharaman continued with the tradition she set in 2019, carrying the budget speech in a 'bahi-khata' style pouch, which she used after ditching the briefcase. The pouch holds a tablet. Credit: PTI Photo
