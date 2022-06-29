Markets across India are gearing up for the ban on single-use plastic with traders putting up posters outside their establishments asking customers to bring carry bags and traders’ associations urging the shopkeepers to avoid using banned items. In the latest notification of the Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2022, issued in February, all states and Union territories (UTs) were directed to phase out SUPs in a planned manner by July 1, 2022. From earbuds to candy sticks, here we list the plastic items that will be banned from sale from July 2022 onwards.