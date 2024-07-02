Clubs help young girls navigate their way

Kishori Clubs are part of Hosa Hejje Hosa Dishe (H2HD) – A New Step in A New Direction, an adolescent girl empowerment programme of IT for Change, an NGO that works for the meaningful appropriation of digital technologies for social justice and equity. Since 2019, H2HD has collaborated with the Karnataka government to work with Kishoris and school teachers to enhance their understanding of and sensitivity towards adolescence. The teachers strongly expressed the need for a continuing space of engagement with adolescent girls to address their challenges, so the idea of the Kishori Club was born in 2023.