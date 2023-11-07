Demystifying liberal arts education

These are also the skills that professions, from medicine to law, find useful in practice. That is why the best universities in the world insist their graduates complete a certain number of core courses irrespective of what discipline the students have chosen to specialize in. It is not a stretch to say the United States' ability to dominate the world for over 70 years is partly enabled by its university system that takes a broader and liberal form of education seriously, producing excellence and leadership in various fields.