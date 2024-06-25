Ensuring wellbeing with physical activity

WHO places adolescents (10–19 years) at the centre of the scheme of attaining the 2030 agenda of Sustainable Development Goals, given that adolescents comprise 16 per cent of the world population, i.e. 1.2 billion as per data. However, estimations show that adolescents bear 13 per cent of the global burden of mental disorders, i.e. one in seven of the 10–19-year-olds are affected by depression, anxiety and behavioural disorders. Studies show this has a lot to do with increased physical inactivity and sedentary behaviour.