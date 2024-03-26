Feedback loop that works

Once, when a child picked a challenging song, Francis did not dissuade her from trying. Rather than correct her pitch, tone and lyrics, Francis focused solely on whether the child could render the song without hesitation and then lauded her by saying, “That was an amazing attempt. Now, can you tell me which parts of the song are the hardest and easiest?” By asking targeted questions, Francis gets students to reflect on their own choices and craft, intending that they would eventually internalize the practice of questioning themselves.