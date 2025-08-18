<p>Mysuru: President of India Draupadi Murmu will be arriving in Mysuru on September 1. </p><p>She will participate in the diamond jubilee celebrations of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), at Manasagangotri, here.</p><p>AIISH Director M Pushpavathi informed that official information has been received about President Murmu participating in the event.</p><p>This will be the President’s second visit to Mysuru. She launched Nada Habba Dasara on September 26, in 2022. President Draupadi Murmu will reach Bengaluru and will come in a special aircraft to Mysuru airport. </p><p>In the wake of the President’s visit, Deputy Commissioner G Lakshmikanth Reddy held a preliminary meeting at the ZP Hall. He has directed the authorities that there should not be security lapses during her visit.</p>