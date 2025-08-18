Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

President Droupadi Murmu to visit Mysuru on September 1 to attend AIISH diamond jubilee celebrations

This will be the President’s second visit to Mysuru.
Last Updated : 18 August 2025, 17:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 August 2025, 17:03 IST
India NewsDroupadi MurmuPresident of IndiaMysuru

Follow us on :

Follow Us