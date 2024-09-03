Gap year: Pros and cons

Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is to try just once more.
~ Thomas Edison
We should remember that Edison always tried different ways and techniques to succeed, not just repeating the same method.
Long before the academic year ends, students aspiring to higher studies are busy with coaching classes and exploring admissions to get into institutions of their choice. Some have reasonable aspirations and do not find it difficult to get admission. Some have lofty goals (read IIT or MBBS) and are continuously stressed out trying to get very high or competitive ranks or marks. A few are clueless about what course they would like to take up.
Exams are over, and results are announced. The lucky few or the most hardworking get into a course they have dreamt of. Some more scramble for ‘management seats’ wherein they can still get admission by paying higher fees or donations. The wise ones have made a Plan B of alternate courses or colleges, which are their second choice and can also help them achieve their goals.
Then some feel disappointed and decide to drop a year, study harder, take full-time coaching, and hope to be second-time lucky. Let us examine all angles of taking a gap year:
Not much can be achieved if a student drops out before completing Class 12 because he still has to get back to completing basic education. Gap years can be taken after Class 12 or completion of the degree. Any student opting out should be confident that he will not lose touch with academics and will be able to put in as much hard work as before once he moves on. One way of ensuring this is to take part-time or online short-term courses to keep in touch with academics.
Taking a gap year only to reappear for competitive exams should be done if the candidate has missed by a small margin. If your score has been very low, then even the second attempt may not be successful. Ideally, the decision to take a gap year should be thought out deeply in advance and not be impulsive only because you do not desire results. Those who prepare systematically know how much they are likely to score.
Be prepared for your classmates to move on and progress, regardless of their course. If you are very sensitive to comments from friends or relatives, you must strengthen yourself to focus on your goals. Those who keep comparing themselves with others may lose motivation.
Do not drop out till you have something meaningful lined up, both in terms of academics and exploration of careers. Getting a good internship in a small organisation where you learn the practical realities of work-life will help you decide whether that career will suit you in the long run. Visiting prospective colleges, meeting knowledgeable people, travelling to different cities to visit reputed institutions and meeting students/ teachers from various backgrounds can widen your horizons, making you think rationally and get a proper understanding.
Reading up textbooks of the course you plan to get into will give you a head start. Do not give up your reading habit; use your free time to do a wide range of reading on every possible topic. Simultaneously, look around for affordable seminars and workshops that you can attend, preferably in person and not just online. The important thing is to ensure that you do not get into the trap of procrastinating or drifting. Each day should be packed with useful activities or studies.
Before the gap year ends, you should plan your next step well in advance with an alternative. Various courses and careers are available now to explore based on your interest and aptitude, and your interest can be evaluated in depth if you do the above activities. Avoiding the herd mentality of rushing into something everyone else seems to be chasing is important.
Your decision should help you move towards pre-determined goals. Running away from something daunting or overwhelming will only get you into uncharted territory, and you may regret your choice.