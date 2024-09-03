Gap year: Pros and cons

Not much can be achieved if a student drops out before completing Class 12 because he still has to get back to completing basic education. Gap years can be taken after Class 12 or completion of the degree. Any student opting out should be confident that he will not lose touch with academics and will be able to put in as much hard work as before once he moves on. One way of ensuring this is to take part-time or online short-term courses to keep in touch with academics.