Australia accuses Tehran of antisemitic attacks in Sydney and Melbourne; operations suspended at embassy in Tehran

<p>Sydney: Australia said on Tuesday it would expel Iran's ambassador to Canberra, as it accused Tehran of executing two antisemitic attacks in the key cities of Sydney and Melbourne.</p><p>Since the Israel-Gaza war began in October 2023, Australian homes, schools, synagogues and vehicles have been targeted in antisemitic vandalism and arson.</p><p>In the most recent incident in July, police charged a man accused of an arson attack on a Melbourne synagogue with worshippers inside.</p><p>"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told a press briefing.</p><p>"They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community."</p><p>Australia has suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran and all its diplomats were safe in a third country, Albanese said, adding that his government would designate Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organisation.</p>