Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Will cosying up to China work for India?

Will cosying up to China work for India?

Economic necessity drives India to soften its stance on China despite unresolved border tensions.
Subhash Chandra Garg
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 06:38 IST
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 06:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
World newsChinaIndiaOpinionDiplomacyUS tariff hike

Follow us on :

Follow Us