IIT Madras places 80% of B.Tech students this year

Chennai: Continuing its past trend, the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has placed more than 80 per cent of B.Tech/ dual degree students who will pass out in the 2023-2024 academic year.

As on April 30 2024, IIT Madras has placed more than 80 per cent of BTech/dual degree students and more than 75 per cent of Master’s students this year. During the Phase I and Phase II of campus placements, 1,091 students were placed in 256 companies. In addition, out of 300 pre-placement offers, 235 were accepted.

Companies from Japan, Europe and other countries made 44 international offers. Further, 85 start-ups made as many as 183 offers during Phases I and II of campus placements. Of the placed students, 43 per cent are in the core sector, followed by 20 per cent in software, and less than 10 per cent each in analytics, finance, consulting, and data science, IIT-M said.