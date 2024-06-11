Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

Indian universities to offer admissions twice a year from 2024-25: UGC chief

The change in rules will be effected to match admission rules of foreign universities, UGC chief Jagadesh Kumar said.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 05:50 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 05:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Universities in India will soon be allowed to offer admissions twice a year, along the lines of admission rules in foreign institutions, University Grants Commission (UGC) chief Jagadesh Kumar told PTI on Tuesday.

Biannual admissions in universities will be offered in July-August and January-February, from the 2024-25 session, Kumar added.

Industries can conduct campus recruitment twice a year, improving employment opportunities, he further said, explaining the larger effect of the change in admission rules.

These biannual admissions in universities will align India's higher education system with global educational standards, he said.

More to follow...

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 June 2024, 05:50 IST
India NewsEducationUGCTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT