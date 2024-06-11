Indian universities to offer admissions twice a year from 2024-25: UGC chief

Universities in India will soon be allowed to offer admissions twice a year, along the lines of admission rules in foreign institutions, University Grants Commission (UGC) chief Jagadesh Kumar told PTI on Tuesday.
Biannual admissions in universities will be offered in July-August and January-February, from the 2024-25 session, Kumar added.
Industries can conduct campus recruitment twice a year, improving employment opportunities, he further said, explaining the larger effect of the change in admission rules.
These biannual admissions in universities will align India's higher education system with global educational standards, he said.
