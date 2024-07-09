Need to do more to monetise research

We must accept that research and commerce are separate areas, and not every researcher is expected to have business acumen. As such, the commercialisation of research carries many challenges. The commercial angle should not divert researchers’ attention from core research activities and academic pursuits. It can be a personal choice if a researcher or researcher’s team wants to take up the commercialisation alone. Still, there is a need to build a resource base of experts and business-oriented individuals capable of taking up such business and mobilising investments.