Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeeducation

'Rage bait' beats 'aura farming' and 'bio-hack' to be Oxford's Word of the Year 2025

The winning word was chosen by a combination of votes, sentiment of public commentary and analysis of OUP's lexical data.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 11:06 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 11:06 IST
TrendingOxfordword of the year

Follow us on :

Follow Us