The strange palace

Ravi was dragged back to the dungeon. Why had he drawn this palace and all the creatures. How would he get out? He stared at the strange beasts guarding his dungeon. Lying down on the ground Ravi drifted into a restless sleep. As he turned to his side, something poked him in the ribs.

“I can’t even sleep peacefully in this strange palace,” he muttered.

He searched for the object that had poked him in the ribs. It was the red and brown pencil. He had completely forgotten that he had tucked it into his pocket when he sensed something strange was afoot.