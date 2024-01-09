The use of AI in classrooms

What do you think of when you imagine a small government school in rural India? It might involve some variations of modest infrastructure, limited resources and diverse learning levels across grades. What if you could work within these constraints and transform this learning environment completely to make it a space where students can thrive?
The potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has been knocking on the Indian education ecosystem’s door for a while now. We must consider the classrooms in rural India while discussing how and what to implement—not just the elite schools in urban centres. But before we let this technological revolution enter our classrooms, we must be careful to avoid the many possible pitfalls of thoughtlessly integrating artificial technology into our education.
Potential misuses of AI
To advocate for AI, one must become a fierce critic and realise that AI can be misused or mishandled. This is why it is important to identify these potential misuses to start a discussion on how to mitigate them. Let’s look at the potential misuse.
Data privacy concerns: Due to the pandemic-induced lockdown in 2020, digital platforms for education have seen exponential growth in recent years. But this also brought an insidious underbelly—the vulnerability of student data. In 2021, a leading e-learning platform in India witnessed a substantial data breach containing the data of thousands of students.
If we want to integrate technology into our classrooms, the first step is to teach students how to protect their online identities, data and information. Schools need to create curricula with courses on digital citizenship that teach how to be a responsible ‘netizen’ and exist safely in this virtual, digital space.
Over-reliance on automation: We have all heard stories about students using generative AI services like ChatGPT to cheat on school assignments or plagiarise their homework. We do not want a learning journey dictated by algorithms and AI alone.
The goal is not to obfuscate learning but to empower and supplement it. Even a service like ChatGPT is useless if you don’t know how to design and create a prompt for what you need. This is why we must teach students and teachers how to use AI tools to learn more creatively and efficiently. These tools can be incredibly personalised learning aids, but only if we deploy them thoughtfully.
For example, schools can allow ChatGPT for project-based learning and encourage a research mindset. Students can use ChatGPT as a co-pilot but write their hypotheses and interpretations, making classroom learning immersive and fun.
The right use of AI
Personalised learning journeys: AI doesn’t merely complement traditional teaching methods; it can also tailor lessons and instructions to each student’s needs and learning styles. Something even a team of dedicated teachers per classroom would struggle to achieve.
The outcomes of this can be profound—heightened engagement, increased comprehension, and a paradigm shift in the educational experience for students who once struggled within the confines of conventional learning structures.
Studies show a positive correlation between the integration of AI and enhanced academic success. The evidence is in improved test scores and the renewed zeal for learning exhibited by students who have experienced education enriched by AI tools.
Addressing educational disparities: Think back to that school in rural India, where educational opportunities can be as arid as the surrounding terrain. Here, AI can become a transformative force that transcends geographical barriers.
The combined powers of AI and immersive technologies like AR/VR can help students access a world-class education regardless of location and school. Students can also access immersive vocational training and pick up real-life skills to help them later in their professional lives. Think of students taking a virtual factory floor tour in their classrooms. Even science experiments and virtual science labs can help solve school infrastructure issues.
Teacher empowerment: Most importantly, teachers benefit the most from thoughtful technology integration in classrooms. AI tools can assist teachers with administrative tasks and automate routine paperwork so that they can spend more time cultivating meaningful relationships with the students. This will allow schools to become a haven of supportive learning. Teachers can benefit immensely from assistance in designing question papers, classroom assignments, and capstone projects. Using chatbots as mentors and digital assistants can also bring fun to the classroom.
The future hinges upon our ability to strike a delicate balance to harness the power of AI for personalised learning, teacher support, and eradicating educational disparities. This paves the way for a future where every child has access and the opportunity to thrive.
(The author is the founder of a social innovation and skills initiative aligned with the United Nation’s SDGs)