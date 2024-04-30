Tips for parenting tweens and teens

Humans will either carve their path or take the beaten path. Teen/tween years are crucial, and there is no one-time fix or solution to issues. Nevertheless, the perseverance of every parent is undisputed. Attribution to destiny is not even the last resort for the relentless pursuit of grooming their children to perfection. This issue has loomed large for every parent over eternity. Can the liveliness and tumultuous nature of teen/tween age be contained?