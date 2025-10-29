<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gen-z">Gen-Zs</a> these days keep looking to explore multiple new patterns of living their lives in an easy and well-to-do manner. One of the patterns has recently been trending online, and that is the 'Study With Me' trend.</p><p>This trend basically allows students to watch strangers study online. The ongoing trend has more than 4.5 crore followers on YouTube.</p>.'It's shameful to criticise 23-year-olds to run YouTube channel'| Gambhir hits back at Srikkanth for Harshit Rana jibe .<p>The 'Study With Me' trend is where YouTubers livestream or record their study patterns in real-time, and it has seen a wonderful growth into the global digital world among students recently. These videos are specifically meant to help students in concentrate on their studies and basically get motivated while watching a community doing the same.</p><p>These videos could be a 2-hour recorded video or a 10-hour long livestream with real-time effect.</p>.<p><strong>What is this trend all about</strong></p><p>The concept of this 'Study With Me' trend was originated in countries like South Korea, and Japan, where students started livestreaming their real-time study sessions online to stay accountable as well as help other students at simultaneously. With time, this trend has been seen across other social media platforms, like TikTok and Instagram, where students tend to show their live or recorded study patterns at suitable workspaces or by giving the vibe of a library to their fellow study-mates.</p><p>The motive behind this online Gen-Z trend seems to create a global virtual network of study fellows in order to support, encourage, and help each other through shared digital spaces.</p><p>Moreover, a few Gen-Zs think that the 'Study With Me' trend is like having a 'study buddy- without the judgement.' While others think that it as a distraction too. </p><p>One Gen-Z user shared her experience on the trend, as reported by the <em>Teen Magazine</em>. She said, "Study With Me" videos can be a rabbit hole. It is simple to begin watching a livestream, be enticed by background music or the occasional snack break that the influencer indulges in, and before you know it, you've invested 30 minutes watching them study without lifting your own books. And, for crying out loud, it's not so hard to squeeze in some side scrolling of your own—snapping Instas, texting your buddy, or even googling how to bake a cake because, hello, priorities."</p><p>While another follower added that this trend allows students to take guilt-free breaks while studying. She said, "A lot of the livestreams include scheduled breaks, or at least a moment where the influencer says, 'I’m going to take a 10-minute break to stretch, grab a snack, and get a drink.' It’s like being given permission to pause, knowing you’ll come back to the grind after a quick recharge."</p><p>Cutting it short, the 'Study With Me' trend is a tool, and not magic. It shows students a better way to study with focus while also giving a sense of community, and turns the whole study experience something that no longer feels lonely.</p>