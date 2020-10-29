Bihar Assembly Election 2020 live updates: Nitish Kumar to address rallies in 4 constituencies

The first phase of polling for the Bihar assembly elections passed off peacefully on Wednesday as an estimated 54.26 per cent voters exercised their franchise, marginally lower than in 2015. Today, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar will address rallies in 4 constituencies. Stay tuned for more updates.
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Can Modi’s wave still work for the BJP or will it settle as ripples?
The year was 2015. Bihar saw a record 56.8% voter turnout for the Assembly Elections. And the state was struck by the first wave of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of violating model code of conduct, shoots off complaint to EC
The BJP in Bihar on Wednesday lodged a complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with the Election Commission, charging him with violating the model code of conduct by "asking for votes" in a tweet on a polling day.
