Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
What SHANTI Bill means to regional energy security

What SHANTI Bill means to regional energy security

The legitimate concern is obvious: can private entities be trusted with nuclear safety and sensitive technologies? The answer lies in intelligent regulatory design, not blanket prohibitions.
Kavya Wadhwa
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 20:53 IST
Last Updated : 21 December 2025, 20:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionPanoramaAtomic Energy

Follow us on :

Follow Us