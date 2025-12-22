<p>Earlier this month, as the world observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, India had much to reflect on. Over the past decade, the country has been reshaping its approach to disability — from viewing persons with disabilities (PwDs) through a charity lens to recognising them as citizens with rights and ambitions.</p>.<p>A key milestone was the enactment of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, aligned with the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities. By expanding recognised categories of disability from seven to 21, mandating accessibility across public and private spaces, strengthening anti-discrimination provisions, and introducing accountability in hiring and education, the Act has established a strong legal framework for inclusion.</p>.<p><strong>Changemakers</strong></p>.<p>Across India, institutions and organisations have played a role in implementing these policies in practice. One example is Mitti Cafe. It began at BVB College in Hubballi under the leadership of Alina Alam and has since expanded into a network of more than 50 cafés operated by persons with disabilities. Early support came from ANZ GCC in Bengaluru, the first corporate partner. Subsequently, additional corporate sponsorships and institutional partnerships have enabled the organisation to scale its operations.</p>.<p>From airports in Bengaluru and Mumbai to the Supreme Court of India and even Rashtrapati Bhavan, these cafes have transformed public perception of disability through their ‘Magic of Abilities’. A broader ecosystem, however, is driving this change across India through a network of organisations providing employment, dignity, and independence to PwDs.</p>.<p>For instance, AssisTech Foundation, India’s first ecosystem for assistive technology start-ups, is driving innovation through leaders such as Prateek Madhav and his team, who are developing tools that facilitate mobility and access.</p>.<p>The Samarthanam Art Centre in Bengaluru has supported creative expression among PwDs, challenging assumptions about talent. Enable India and Samarthanam Trust have developed accessible skilling and employment models now adopted by corporates nationwide. RampMyCity, founded by Prateek Khandelwal, has improved building accessibility. On a personal note, I was able to take my mother, who has age-related mobility challenges, to the Basavanagudi temple because a ramp had been installed.</p>.<p>For nearly five decades, Jaipur Foot has provided free prosthetic fittings—over 2.2 million (22 lakh) as of March 2024—restoring mobility to people across India and abroad.</p>.<p>Organisations such as the Association of People with Disabilities (1959), the Disability NGO Alliance (2014), and the India Business Disability Network, launched in 2019 through a CII-EFI-ILO initiative, play an important role in institutionalising inclusion across industries. The incubation ecosystem—through Social Venture Partners India, NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore, and the Nudge Institute—continues to support disability-led start-ups.</p>.<p><strong>Govt initiatives</strong></p>.<p>Government bodies such as the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and state disability departments are further driving momentum by introducing schemes, such as the Unique Disability ID, to standardise access to benefits.</p>.<p>India has also been a global pioneer in autism inclusion. In 2011, V R Ferose, then managing director of SAP Labs India, began working with people on the autism spectrum—a move that evolved into ‘Autism at Work’ at SAP, now regarded as a benchmark employment model, because they recognised that persons with autism have a special aptitude for coding.</p>.<p>Ferose’s continued advocacy, through the India Inclusion Summit and initiatives such as ‘Everyone Is Good at Something’, is shaping how other organisations globally think about neurodiversity today.</p>.<p><strong>Changing mindsets</strong></p>.<p>According to the 2011 Census, India has 26.8 million PwDs, a figure that is certainly higher, once hidden and unreported disabilities are accounted for. Today, more of them are visible in workplaces, public spaces and media narratives than ever before. Corporates are beginning to view disability inclusion as a talent imperative rather than a corporate social responsibility obligation.</p>.<p>The road ahead remains challenging, as accessibility gaps persist, employment levels require a decisive boost, and societal attitudes must continue to shift.</p>.<p>Yet, the momentum is real and gathering pace. A reminder of what determined inclusion can unlock comes through ‘Grit: The Vishwas Story,’ a compelling account of Vishwas’ journey navigating life, overcoming challenges and achieving remarkable milestones.</p>.<p>As writer Vivek Shanbhag observes, it “depicts the endless possibilities of the human spirit,” a sentiment that mirrors what India’s disability movement is, at last, beginning to demonstrate at scale.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is the Chairperson, The Department of Organisational Behaviour & Human Resources Management, Ramaiah Institute of Management, Bengaluru). </em></p> <p><em>Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.</em></p>