Bihar Assembly Election 2020 live updates: Tejashwi urges people to exercise their franchise; Phase 1 voting to begin at 7 am

The stage is all set for the first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections. This is the first poll being held amid Covid-19 pandemic. Most of the 71 constituencies in Bihar, where polling will take place, are in the naxal-infested zone of Magadh, Shahbad and Munger region. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Maoist-hit belt. Stay tuned for more updates
    Meanwhile,Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Valmikinagar and Kusheshwar Asthan (Darbhanga) today, whilePrime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.

