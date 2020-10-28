Bihar Assembly Election 2020 live updates: Tejashwi urges people to exercise their franchise; Phase 1 voting to begin at 7 am

The stage is all set for the first phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections. This is the first poll being held amid Covid-19 pandemic. Most of the 71 constituencies in Bihar, where polling will take place, are in the naxal-infested zone of Magadh, Shahbad and Munger region. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the Maoist-hit belt. Stay tuned for more updates
Meanwhile,Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two rallies in Valmikinagar and Kusheshwar Asthan (Darbhanga) today, whilePrime Minister Narendra Modi will hold three election rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.
Election FAQ: Arrangements for voters who have Covid-19
The Bihar Assembly Elections are the first major state election to occur in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic in India. This makes it a unique challenge for the ECI, as it must balance the right to vote with the importance to maintain public safety.
Read more
Confident of two-thirds majority: Tejashwi Yadav on Bihar election result
Confident of the 'Mahagathbandhan' getting two-thirds majority in the Bihar polls, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said providing jobs to unemployed youth would be top priority for him and his government will also bring a legislation in the first assembly session to nullify the "anti-farmer" laws brought by the Centre.
Read more
In Pics | Key candidates to watch out for in Bihar Polls
Bihar on October 28 will become the first Indian state to hold elections amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The polling in the statewill beheldin three phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, respectively. The results will be announced on November 10. As all the parties gear up for an intense battle for votes.
Here's a list of key candidates to watch out for.
Bihar Assembly election 2020: Stage set for first phase of Bihar polling on Wednesday
Bihar will have a three-phase election beginning today. The second and the third phase of voting will take place on November 3 and November 7, while counting of votes for the 243 Assembly seats will take place on November 10.
Read more