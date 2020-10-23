Bihar elections 2020: What are the promises made by NDA parties?

Cometh the elections, cometh the promises. As the date of Bihar election advances, it is time for the political parties to convince people of their sincerity in serving the state, working tirelessly for its betterment.

Manifestos have always been an integral part of elections, helping some to capture power and others to criticise those in power for not fulfilling the promises.

Previously there were reports that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is going to release a combined manifesto, much like the Grand Alliance. But in the end, the big players of the NDA, BJP and JD (U) decided to release separate manifestos. Ornamented with boisterous promises and confident assurances, the manifestos do intend to transform the infrastructure and improve the condition of Bihar.

The ruling party at the Centre -- BJP -- decided to show the way and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took the onus of releasing their manifesto first. In the manifesto, the saffron party has promised free Covid-19 vaccine to all in the state. It has also promised jobs to 19 lakh people in Bihar.

"Bihar is one state where all citizens are politically sensitive and well-informed. They know and understand the promises a party makes. If anyone raises questions on our manifesto, we can answer them with confidence as we fulfill what we promised," Sitharaman said after releasing the manifesto.

Other promises made in the manifesto are appointing three lakh new teachers, making Bihar an IT hub to generate 10 lakh jobs, making one crore women self-reliant, one lakh jobs in the health sector, Pucca houses for 30 lakh people and free medical tablets for all students from Class 9.

But the focal point in the manifesto that later stirred a political debate is the promise to give free coronavirus vaccine to all people in Bihar.

The world is yet to get a proper vaccine to counter the pandemic, and by being the first party to include vaccine promise in its manifesto, the BJP has certainly pulled off a masterstroke that can help them gain a significant advantage in the upcoming elections.

The ruling JD (U) also released its manifesto for the Bihar polls on Thursday, promising progressive schemes under the second leg of the 'seven resolves' of good governance in the next five years if it returned to power. It also declared that a new department of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship will be set up for the purpose.

To empower women further, it said a Rs 5 lakh grant and an interest-free loan of the same amount would be provided to a woman starting a new venture.

The manifesto also promised to provide irrigation water to every farmland, installing solar lights on the streets of every village, homes for senior citizens, and urban poor and additional health facilities for the citizens as well as for the animals.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who had talked about seven resolves part II in his first media interaction after the announcement of dates for the three-phase polls in Bihar, has been profusely talking about his future plans at his election meetings.

Another NDA partner Hindustan Awami Morcha is yet to release its manifesto for the Bihar Assembly elections.