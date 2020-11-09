Bihar to see change of guard like US: Shiv Sena

Bihar to see change of guard like US: Shiv Sena

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' claimed that Tejashwi Yadav's rallies received a good response

PTI, Mumbai,
  • Nov 09 2020, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2020, 13:43 ist
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. Credit: PTI Photo

The Shiv Sena on Monday said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led alliance will win the Bihar Assembly elections.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana claimed that ahead of the polls in Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's rallies received a good response, unlike those of his political opponents.

"Balloons of lies were released in the air, but they disappeared in the air itself," it said without naming the JD(U)-BJP combine.

"Signs are clear that a change of guard will take place in Bihar as it happened in the US," the editorial said.

Shiv Sena
Bihar
Bihar Assembly Elections 2020
Rashtriya Janata Dal
RJD
Grand Alliance
Tejashwi Yadav

