Delhi election 2020 sees over 41% voting till 3 pm

Over 41% of the 1.47 crore voters on Saturday exercised their franchise in the Delhi Assembly elections, which will choose whether the AAP will return to power or the BJP will unseat the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to claim the throne after a gap of 22 years.

At 3 pm, the Delhi Cheif Electoral Office said 41.5% voters have their cast vote. The polling started at 8 am and will end at 6 pm.

In the 2015 Assembly elections, the final turnout was 67.12% while in 2013, it was 65.63%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Delhi polled 60.6% as against 65.1% in 2014.

Among the early voters was Delhi's oldest voter 111-year-old Kalitara Mandal. She exercised her vote at the polling station set up at SDMC Primary School in Chittaranjan Park in the Greater Kailash assembly constituency.

Those who voted also include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"Voted along with my family, including my first-time voter son. Urge all young voters to come out to vote. Your participation strengthens democracy," Kejriwal tweeted after voting.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari stoked a controversy amid polling by suggesting Kejriwal had "defiled" the Hanuman temple where he visited, prompting the AAP to question whether the saffron party views him as an "untouchable".

Kejriwal responded, "ever since I read Hanuman Chalisa on a TV channel, BJP leaders are constantly mocking me. Yesterday, I went to Hanuman temple. Today BJP leaders are saying that the temple was defiled. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to everyone. God bless everyone, even those in BJP."

Kejriwal and Union Minister Smriti Irani too sparred on Twitter after the former's "special appeal" to woman voters and asked them to discuss with men as to who could be the right choice. Irani asked whether Kejriwal does not consider women capable enough to decide for themselves who to vote for.

Controversial West Delhi BJP leader Parvesh Verma tweeted a video, once again invoking anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh. Appealing people to vote, he said, "When anti-CAA protesters in areas like Shaheen Bagh are shouting support for AAP, nationalist Delhiites should get out of their homes in large numbers to the "rashtra bhakt (nationalist)" party."

There were no incidents of violence reported in the capital during the voting process, officials said.

Meanwhile, a scuffle breaks out between AAP and Congress workers near Majnu ka Tila. Congress candidate in Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba was accused of trying to slap an AAP worker after the later made some comments at her.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh said they will lodge a complaint against Lamba, a former AAP MLA, to the Election Commission.