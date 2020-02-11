Delhi election result 2020: AAP's Dhanwati Chandela wins from Rajouri Garden

Delhi: AAP's Dhanwati Chandela wins from Rajouri Garden

  • Feb 11 2020, 20:26pm ist
  • updated: Feb 11 2020, 20:26pm ist
Aam Aadmi Party's Dhanwati Chandela won in Rajouri Garden constituency, defeating Ramesh Khanna of  BJP by a margin of 22972 votes.

Rajouri Garden is located in West Delhi.

